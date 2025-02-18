His Pregnant Wife Was Extra Critical Of His Appearance, But When He Pointed Out Something About Her, She Yelled At Him

A husband and wife should be understanding of one another, but that doesn’t always happen.

AITA for telling my wife to pluck a long nose hair My wife (35F) and I (35M) are on a cruise. She is pregnant and has been very judgmental of small things lately. For example, she yelled at me for licking excess pizza grease off my finger tips at a bar. She is always complaining that I have eye snot in my eyes in the morning, asking me to remove it immediately.

We were getting ready to go for dinner one night. I noticed she had a long singular black hair coming out of her nose. I asked if she wanted me to pluck it for her. She started screaming at me to mind my own business.

Everytime I look at her now, I cannot focus on anything but the nose hair. It might sound childish, but I can’t help but to focus on it. She’s been so judgy of me lately and my appearance, so I don’t know why she wouldn’t want to quickly fix her own.

Other than this weird nuance, I’ve been a very supportive and helpful husband during the pregnancy. Which she acknowledges. So AITA or should she pluck the hair?

That’s kind of a funny situation, but I wouldn’t mess with a hormonal pregnant woman’s emotions and self-image.

It’s weird that she can dish it out, but can’t take it.

