Financially Irresponsible Sister Is In Debt And Wants Him To Loan Her Money, But He Would Rather Help Her Come Up With A Plan To Pay Off Her Bills On Her Own

Sometimes the only way people can learn from their mistakes is to deal with the consequences.

In today’s story, the mistakes involve building up a huge pile of debt that needs to be paid off.

The man in today’s story does not want to give his sister any money to help her pay down her debt, but he’s wondering if he should give her the money anyway.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for not helping my sister with her debt after she made bad decisions? I (29M) have a younger sister, Sarah (24F), who has always been irresponsible with money. Growing up, she’d blow her allowance on random things and never learned to budget or save. I tried to give her advice over the years, but she never listened.

His sister has a lot of debt.

Fast forward to a few months ago, when Sarah came to me in tears saying she was drowning in debt. She had credit card bills, personal loans, and even payday loans just to get by. She said she was struggling to pay rent and was about to lose her apartment and car. At first, I wasn’t shocked but was concerned. I told her I’d help her come up with a plan to get out of debt, but I wasn’t going to just give her money.

She wants a loan.

She then begged me for a loan, claiming she’d pay me back soon. I told her no. I didn’t want to enable her bad financial habits. I offered to sit down with her and create a strategy to pay it off, but she didn’t like that response.

His parents are siding with his sister.

Now, she’s asking again, saying the situation is even worse. She claims she’s “learning from her mistakes” but still wants me to bail her out. Our parents think I’m being too harsh and selfish for not just helping her out this one time.

He’s not sure if he should loan her the money or not.

They’ve always been the ones to step in and cover for her, and I’m the one who’s always tried to teach her responsibility. But I feel like if I give in now, she’ll never learn. I’m torn. I want to help, but I don’t think it’s my responsibility to fix her financial mess when she hasn’t made any real effort to change. AITA for refusing to give her money?

It sounds like loaning her the money would be enabling her since she clearly isn’t learning from her mistakes.

That would be a bad decision.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks about this story.

This reader points out another option.

Another reader suggests a bankruptcy attorney.

He has made a reasonable offer to help her.

She needs to learn this lesson the hard way.

Consequences are important.

If he lends her the money, she’ll never learn.

Everyone agrees on that, at least.

