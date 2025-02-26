His Sister Would Borrow His Computer Without Logging Out From Her Account, So He Played A Little Prank On Her To Teach Her A Lesson

Sometimes siblings can be so forgetful.

Little prank against my sister turned to accidental revenge! My younger sister is in college. She borrows my computer from time to time for certain projects and whatnot. This isn’t a problem as long as she asks first (which she does), but the problem is she never signs out of her Google account after she is done! I told her to do it multiple times, but she never listens!

So, I get on my computer like I normally do, but I realize my sister is signed into Google and it’s not my account. I was just gonna sign her out again, but then I decided to pull a little prank. I changed her username to: ” CHANGE YOUR PASSWORD”. I also changed her profile picture to the dumb Winnie the Pooh meme. And then I signed off, not thinking much of it.

But then a day later, she comes to my room and asks me: “Did you hack my Google account?” I denied it while smirking, and explained that she left her account signed it again, and I just went in and changed a couple of things.

She then explained how she was gonna give a presentation. It was to some board members at her school. They all saw her account, and one of them asked: “Did someone hack your account?”

Apparently, she was very much so embarrassed! I busted out laughing and told her that’s what she gets. I genuinely didn’t expect it to be this much of a revenge. It was just a little prank! But I’m glad it turned out the way it did.

