His Wife Refuses To Get A Driver’s License And He’s Fed Up With Having To Drive Their Daughter Everywhere

I’ve never understood people who refuse to get get driver’s licenses…especially when they have kids!

It’s so weird to me!

The guy who wrote this story on Reddit is currently dealing with his non-license having wife and he’s had just about enough of it.

Is he wrong?

Get all the details below.

AITA for not driving my daughter to school? “My wife and I have been together for 14 years, we’ve got a 6 y/o daughter. Unfortunately we’re not eligible for school buses in our area as we live just right at the limit of no bus zone. My wife and I bought our first car about 11 years ago. My wife didn’t want to pursue a license and every time that I’ve tried to teach her how to drive she says that is just easier if I do it. Or says she doesn’t feel ready and would rather just want to first try in a parking lot. The issue is we’ll go to the parking lot but she never wants to drive into the actual roads.

This sounds annoying…

As she doesn’t want to learn how to drive, she relies on me driving us everywhere. I’ve told her many times that it can be tiring especially when she’s the one to plan out events where I’ve got to drive all around. I’ve shared my concerns as it’s important for her to learn how to drive especially should something happen to me. Now, as our kid doesn’t get a school bus, I’m the designated driver to pick her up and drop her off daily, as the school is about 1 km away distance.

Hmmm…

Today I woke up super tired and told my wife if she could walk her to school. She said no because it was cold outside and that it was my responsibility to take our daughter to school everyday. I asked her why is it my responsibility only? Shouldn’t this be a shared responsibility? I asked her to please take her today, and she did only after nagging for a while as if trying to blame me and as if that is my responsibility as I’m the only driver. I told her that perhaps she needs to learn how to drive so she can also help taking her to school.

That didn’t go well…

But she even told our kid that “they now had to walk in the winter cold because I didn’t want to drive her today” as if to put our kid against me. They left, and my wife is very mad at me and doesn’t even want to talk to me or anything. AITA for wanting my wife to learn how to drive so we can both share the responsibility of taking our daughter to school?”

Let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person offered some advice.

Another individual said he’s NTA.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader didn’t hold back.

And this individual weighed in.

This is causing some serious conflict.

The wife is wild for not wanting to budge on this one.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.