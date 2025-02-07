Husband Has Been Sending His Mother In Mexico Money Every Month, But His Wife Thinks He Should Stop Sending So Much

It’s nice for family to help out their family members financially when they are able to.

What’s not nice is when the family members they are helping take advantage of their generosity.

In today’s story, a wife thinks her husband should stop sending his mom so much money, but she’s wondering if she’s wrong for thinking this way.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for telling my husband he should limit the amount of money he sends to his mom My husband was born in Mexico, where him, his brothers, and single mom lived in extreme poverty. Him and his brothers moved to the U.S.A. many years ago and they all send their mother money. One of them left their kids to his mother since his wife abandoned him. Over the years my husband built a home for them because he grew up seeing her struggle and after he built the home he usually send $200 minimum per month, sometimes more due to medical bills or expenses.

The mother is a liar.

Now his brothers’ kids are older, one has graduated college, but I believe she doesn’t want to start working because she is comfortable asking her father for money. My husband just recently found out that sometimes his mom lies about not receiving money from his brothers and my husband ends up sending money for the kids uniforms, etc. However he now learned that there has been a few instances where his mother asks his brothers for money using the same excuse.

The family in Mexico is too used to getting money for doing nothing.

What really made me upset is that now one of his sons, who is 22 years old was lended money($2,000) to start a business, however didn’t seem to put much effort into keeping it going and obviously won’t be able to pay my husband back. My husband wants to see his family do better in Mexico but it looks like they are too comfortable to even want to work or try. Also, whenever she doesn’t receive money, he starts getting constant messages from his niece about how desperately they need the money.

A lot of the money is spent on frivolous things.

By the way he charges no one rent with hopes for them to continue school or have a better life than him. Unfortunately it’s also a common habit to ask for money for parties and events. Aside from medical expenses, my husband has also found out that his mom is addicted to paying for witchcraft. I’ve told my husband that he should limit the amount of money he sends his mom. Lately it’s been a weekly thing and its totaled to about $500 per month.

Instead of sending them money, I wonder if there would be a way to just buy certain things they need, like school uniforms or perhaps pay for groceries.

That way he could help in specific ways.

