Husband Ignores Invitations And Expects Wife To Handle Plans, So She Accepts One For Him And He’s Furious

When a husband refuses to manage his own social calendar, his wife is left fielding endless invites and rejections.

Tired of being the default gatekeeper, she finally accepts an invitation on his behalf—only to find out he suddenly has plans he never mentioned.

How should they handle this? That’s the big question.

Read on for the story.

AITA for accepting an invitation on my husband’s behalf that I knew he wouldn’t like and refusing to cancel it? My husband is a busy person but he’s not such a busy person that he can’t manage invitations from his family and friends if he wanted to. His family and friends act like I’m responsible for his social calendar, which I didn’t mind at first because I didn’t have anything better to do but I’m tired of being the one to have to say no to everything and it sucks having to deal with people trying to convince me to come to things when I know they only really care about my husband attending.

He treats her like his social secretary.

I’ve tried to get them to go to him directly but he just sends them back my way or ignores them so they come to me anyway. I’ve spoken to him multiple times about not wanting to be responsible for ‘our’ social calendar and he acts like he gets it but then never responds to invites so nothing’s changed. So I’ve done something that you guys may or may not think is petty.

She decided to accept an invitation with asking her husband first.

My mother-in-law has asked for us to join monthly family dinners with her side of the family. I prefer her side of my husband’s family but my husband is closer to his dad’s side so we see them more. Usually, I wouldn’t accept an invite like this without checking with my husband but since she asked him first and he ignored her I decided to accept on his behalf.

She doesn’t want to cancel the plans.

The first dinner is on Sunday which is the day we were also supposed to have dinner with his grandfather on his dad’s side but he never told me that was happening and neither did anyone else (his dad’s side have a horrible habit of just assuming we’ll be at something because they’ve told us). Part of me thinks the dinner with his grandfather is a lie because I know he’s been avoiding his half-brother like the plague since he keeps asking him for an investment and his stepsiblings will be there. My husband told me to cancel but I don’t want to because my mother-in-law was so happy when I said yes. Also, his sister will be there and I haven’t seen her in forever.

Now they’re fighting about it.

I won’t stop him from cancelling if he really wants to but he’s turned this situation into a fight because I didn’t ask him first and now I don’t want to be the one to cancel. He’s basically said if we go to the first one he expects me to tell my mother-in-law this won’t be a regular thing but I think he should be the one to do that since I have no problem having dinner with them regularly. AITA?

This couple needs to work on their communication skills…with each other and with their family members!

Reddit says OP is NTA.

This person has a funny name for the energy Hubs is giving off.

This person says he’s definitely abusing this privilege.

This person spells it out simply…

If he won’t answer an RSVP, then I guess the default is “yes.”

