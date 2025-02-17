Husband Was Upset That His Wife And Toddler Took Up More Than Half Of The Bed, So He Threw His Wife’s Pillow Into The Hallway To Make Space

Most married people sleep in the same bed, but it’s not very romantic when your toddler sleeps between you.

In fact, it can mean there isn’t enough room for everyone.

In today’s story, a husband is fed up with not having enough space to sleep in his own bed, and now his wife is mad at him about it.

Let’s see how the story unfolds.

AITA for throwing my wife’s pillow out of the room? Last night when getting ready for bed I tried taking a picture of how my wife was laying in the bed to show her how little space I had. She made a joke of it and hid under the blankets. We have a king size bed, have a toddler that sleeps between us, and my wife keeps a pillow between her and the toddler. I was trying to show my wife that her and her pillow already took up over half of the bed, leaving me with little to no space, especially once our toddler laid down.

He got rid of the pillow.

I tried telling her I needed more room but she kept making a joke of it. So I got in bed, grabbed the pillow she keeps at her back and tossed it into the hallway saying here this will help. The next thing I know my wife is furious, crying, and is gathering her other pillows and blanket saying “if I’m that much of a problem you can just have the bed to yourself”. Her and our toddler went to the toddler’s room to sleep (that bed is a full). This morning my wife is still mad and barely speaking to me so I ask AITA for throwing my wife’s pillow out of the room?

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

