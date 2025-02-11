New Manager Won’t Listen To An Employee Who Has Been There Much Longer, So He Learns The Hard Way That Cutting Corners Isn’t Always Worth It

We’ve all been in a situation where someone is in a position of power that shouldn’t be there, such as a manger who doesn’t really understand the job or the industry.

Don’t want my advice? Then suffer the consequences So this story involves a railway, and the collective agreement that we railroaders operate under. I’ll try to simplify it since some terms are industry specific. This happened a few years ago.

My crew and I were called for work on a train leaving east from the port. While doing our paperwork at the start of the day, I noticed, through our live train tracking system, that a westbound train was about 30 minutes travel time out from the yard, but only had one hour left on their federal hours of service…which absolutely can not be exceeded. They also had 12,000 feet of traffic to yard which, alone, takes 1-2 hours to compete.

As soon as I realized this, I called the local manager (called a TM). Now, I had 13 years seniority at that point. The manager had spent 6 months as a trainee railroader before switching to management…total seniority, maybe one year. I suggested that he “swing” us to a Rescue ticket in the payroll system, and we would go out immediately and help that train. Normally, this would entitle us to a 2 hour off-duty spacing between tickets and up to 8 hours rest if we wanted it, but we offered to decline that to help the other crew.

He immediately declined and confidently explained that the crew was just fine and they would be setting half their train out enroute at a storage track. That move takes even longer than yarding in the port, due to track clearances and stuff needed to allow the moves. So, I just shrugged, hung up the phone and continued with my paperwork. It turned out, that even if they had the time on their clock, that track had unreported cars in it!

So, the TM frantically tells them to make a run for the port. During this time, we had gone out and started working on building our own train. We talk to the inbound crew and agree to help them land the first cut of cars and secure their tailed cut before their federal 12th (required by law). So, there we sat…the inbound crew landed half their train before houring out…and left 6,000 feet of train blocking the only piece of rail in or out of the entire port terminal.

TM then calls us on the radio and the conversation went like this: TM: Hello Crew, I need you to go down and pull that second cut in to clear the rail. Crew: OK, and then we taxi home? TM: No, no…you get back on your own train.

Crew: No… We only handle one train per ticket, and this ticket terminates at our home terminal, so if we handle their train, we taxi home on pay. You could cancel us and put us on a Rescue Turn ticket like we originally suggested…but if we do it on this ticket, we go home. TM: OK, you’re cancelled and called on a Turn. Crew: So you’re saying we’re cancelled? TM: Yes Crew: OK, since we are cancelled after working we are all taking 8 hours rest, and we are the only crew in the terminal to do this work. TM: Wait, what?!? Crew: So are we cancelled, or is there a taxi coming after we yard that train. TM: Yard the train.

Funny thing is, it was a beautiful summer day. If he had just taken my suggestion, we would have yarded their train and jumped back on ours, making 2 tickets worth of pay, but saving the railroad a lot of headache.

Instead, we yarded half a train and got paid to play on our phones in a 4.5 hour taxi ride for the same rate of pay as we would have gotten on the 10 hour train trip home.

