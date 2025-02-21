Kid’s Dad Never Says When He’s Going To Be Home, But Always Expects Food On The Table When He Arrives. So The Kid Doesn’t Comply Once, But Doesn’t Expect How His Small Rebellion Would Turn Out.

Some people have wonderful, communicative, transparent parents.

And others? Not so much.

When it comes to the family in this story, everything is mind games and illusions, with their whole lifestyle built on lies.

But when one of the kids decided to play ignorant to his dad’s games for once, the fragility of their situation was exposed.

Read on to find out how one simple decision caused their family to implode.

AITA for telling everyone not to keep food for my dad and step mom? My dad and step mom travel often, and each time they travel they never tell us when they are leaving or tell us when they are coming back. But it’s stupid because we all know once that car leaves the house it’s going to the airport – even though when we ask the driver he lies and says he is going to the mechanic to fix something. He only uses that particular car when he is traveling and the other for daily use, so we always prepare meals for the both of them once we see the car is gone.

This just kept getting weirder.

I got tired of this and I thought if they really don’t want us to know they are coming back, then let’s truly make them believe we don’t know they are coming back. So I asked everyone not to keep food for them. Everyone agreed, because if you don’t know someone is coming why would you prepare for them right? I also intentionally went out that day so they wouldn’t even come home and ask me to make something for them.

Let’s see how the situation turned out.

They came back and my dad was so mad, and was yelling that no one kept food for him. I’m not sure why he was so angry, because I thought he didn’t want us to know he was coming back? They got angry and went out to eat in a restaurant. My sister was home then and said he was really mad. I don’t feel a slight ounce of guilt for doing this – maybe next time he will learn to tell us he is coming back and not hide it from us but then tell all his friends and workers as if he doesn’t trust us. It’s not like we do anything bad for him to distrust us that much, but my mom says I shouldn’t have done this regardless. AITA?

Firstly, it’s super weird that this guy’s dad doesn’t want his kids to know where he’s going or when he’ll be coming back.

But just as importantly: why is he expecting his kids to have food ready for him 24/7?

Let’s see what the folks on Reddit made of this.

This person teased out the ridiculousness of the dad’s choices.

And others agreed that the kids were doing exactly the right thing.

While this Redditor pointed out a simple, courteous solution.

It’s absolutely ridiculous that the father is expecting his kids to guess when he’ll be home after an extended period, and just have food ready on his arrival.

The folks on Reddit are right: if he can afford a driver, why are his kids preparing his food?

This kid is right to be playing mind games, since his dad is playing plenty of his own.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.