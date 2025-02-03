Landlord Claims Former Tenants Need To Pay For Renovations Due To Damage Done By Their Cats, But The Tenants Know They Didn’t Cause The Damage And Stick The Landlord With A Huge Bill

In theory, when you move out of an apartment, you should get your security deposit back assuming you didn’t do any damage.

In today’s story, it seemed like that was actually going to happen, but then the landlord changed his mind and tried to get the former tenants to pay for a lot of extra work.

In the end, the tenants outsmart the landlord.

Let’s see what they did.

Landlord wanted us to pay for renovation when moving out, he paid dearly instead This happened a couple of years ago when my wife and I were moving out of our previous apartment. So moving day comes, landlord shows up and we walk through the whole apartment with him to hand it over. Even though he has some minor complaints, in the end he agrees to refund the deposit in full and we part on good terms.

They weren’t expecting this request.

A couple of days pass and we get a long angry voicemail claiming he was renovating and noticed that the room that was my former office smells extremely bad. They also were claiming our cats would have urinated in there repeatedly and we would need to come back and renovate the room ourselves or otherwise he’d get a health inspector, contractors etc. all on our dime to fix it. And he means tearing down the wallpapers, replacing the wood flooring, painting the walls etc. etc. My wife and I are dumbfounded, we do have cats, so we do not dismiss it outright. But we realize that this is basically impossible, as I used the room every day and we had the apartment professionally cleaned before handing it back and there’s just no way that what he’s describing was there when we left.

They told the manager they wouldn’t pay.

Maybe it was a raccoon that got in during the days the apartment was empty or whatever but it wasn’t our fault either way. So we call him to let him know we won’t cover it and he gets really nasty making all kinds of claims about the state of the apartment, about how we would twist everything and how he would make sure we would pay for this. After 10 minutes of back and forth, I just hang up on him.

It was really stressful.

Expecting a massive bill to arrive at any point after this left us anxious and really started to mess with our heads during this time. And of course we don’t get our deposit back neither. Because of this whole ordeal and seeing my wife being worried about this all the time, I start to become really angry and dive a little deeper into our options.

He found a way to get revenge.

I discover that where we live, if a landlord does not formally claim a reason for holding back a deposit within 6 months of the end of the lease, they are by law required to refund it. So I figure that revenge is a dish best served cold and we just need to wait it out for another 3 months or so and after that it’s our turn. I calculate the exact date when the 6 months have passed and one day later just message him to please refund the deposit within two weeks. He just replies “yeah, sure buddy”.

It’s the attorney’s turn to get the money.

So we wait, no money comes, then we sent a formal letter setting a second deadline. Again nothing happens (I was actually hoping for that at this point). So we hire an attorney and let her collect the money on our behalf. The landlord starts claiming all kinds of ridiculous damages etc. which would let him keep the deposit which the attorney simply dismisses as the time for claims has passed.

The landlord was left with a huge bill.

Then for some reason he pays only 80% or so of the amount due, so the attorney has to get at it again to get the full amount. Apparently, he is not realizing that all this is incurring hourly costs for the attorney which he also has to pay, as he is legally liable to refund. So in the end he pays the full deposit, interest and a massive bill for our lawyer far higher than the deposit. Needless to say, we are very happy with the outcome. Once everything is settled, my wife and I just sat in our new home’s garden, had a glass of wine and burned the old rental agreement while planning how to spend the deposit.

That landlord clearly messed with the wrong couple!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This reader planned ahead.

Another renter won in court.

This renter might end up doing the same thing.

Here’s how it works in Texas…

If only landlords were honest!

What a world that would be.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.