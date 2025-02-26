Man Cooked A Nice Meal For His Friends, But One Of The Friends Kept Insulting His Cooking

Cooking for others is an act of kindness that needs to be appreciated.

This man spent hours cooking for his friends, but one of the friends didn’t appreciate the effort at all. In fact, he was terribly rude.

However, the friend believes he didn’t do anything wrong, and now the dinner party host is wondering if he messed up.

Read the full story below to find out all the details.

AITA for making my friend walk home after he insulted my cooking? I (27M) hosted a small dinner at my place for a few friends last weekend. I’m no professional chef, but I enjoy cooking. I spent hours prepping a nice meal.

This man’s friend kept insulting his cooking.

Everyone seemed to like it. Except for my friend, Mark (28M). From the moment he sat down, Mark kept making little comments. He said, “Did you forget to season this?” And “This is why I stick to takeout.”

He had enough of the insults.

At first, I laughed it off. But he wouldn’t stop. Eventually, he said, “Man, even a frozen pizza would’ve been better than this.” That was the last straw for me.

So he asked Mark to leave.

I told him, “If you hate it so much, maybe you should just leave.” He laughed, thinking I was joking. But I wasn’t. I made it clear he wasn’t welcome to stay since he kept insulting me.

Mark left the dinner.

He ended up leaving. But he didn’t drive, so he had to walk home (about 20 minutes).

Now, a few friends are saying I overreacted. They said that kicking him out was too harsh. Others think he deserved it.

Mark called him petty.

Mark texted me later. He called me “petty.” He said I made him feel humiliated. AITA?

Mark was terribly rude. HE should feel humiliated.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Respect begets respect, in most cases.

