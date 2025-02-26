Employee Didn’t Receive A Raise And Bonus Despite His Fast And Efficient Work, So He Took His Time Doing The Projects While Working A Second Job

High-performing employees deserve to be recognized and rewarded.

He expected to get a raise and bonus from this solid performance. When he didn’t get it, he came up with another plan to give himself a raise and a bonus.

Won’t get paid more for doing my job quicker? alright I’ll just do my job slower. I’m a software developer at a medium-sized company. I would get a project and a timeframe to get said project done. This timeframe is insane, not because of the lack of time to get it done but because of the excessive amount of time it would give me. For example, something I could get done in 2 weeks is given 3 months to complete.

My first 6 months at the company, I was doing said projects in the amount of time they took me as opposed to the amount of time given for them to be completed. Then my performance review came back. I assumed my raise and bonus would reflect my performance.

My raise did not, in fact, reflect my performance. And instead, it was still the base amount my contract guaranteed. My response to this was not to complain, as I frankly didn’t care, but instead to just stop submitting my progress at the same pace I had been doing it.

I still did it in the 2 weeks for 3 months. It was a work-from-home job, so I would just add in bits and pieces to keep the progress at the expected pace while having the completed project on a personal machine.

I still work there and have been working there for 4 years now, and I’m very happy spending maybe 2 months of the year doing my job. And working my second job at a different buisness as a software developer since it’s also a work-from-home job and there are no mandatory check ins or anything of the sort.

I’ve been offered a decent raise to return to my original pace multiple times. But I’ve declined each time. And after around a year and a half, they accepted the current pace as I still do quality work with no delays.

I guess don’t dismiss me originally and expect me to change my mind when you realize my value? No idea, I just make way more money than I would have needed to. I now effectively get triple my salary as my other job makes twice my lousy job.

