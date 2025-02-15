Man Kept Bragging About His High IQ Score From An Online Test, So His Friend Made A Joke That Made Him Stop Immediately
Having a high IQ is indeed something to be proud of, but is taking an online IQ test enough to justify getting a high score?
This man talks about a friend who took an online IQ test and got a score of 131.
This friend started bragging about his IQ and insulting other people.
Now, this man is wondering if he went too far in his quest to get his friend to stop bragging.
Read the story below to find out.
AITAH for humiliating my friend after he kept bragging about his IQ?
So I have a friend, let’s call him Brian.
He won’t shut up about his IQ.
He took some online test that said he got a 131.
Ever since then, he’s been acting like he’s the second coming of Einstein.
This man found it annoying when Brian would brag about his IQ.
At first, it was just kinda annoying.
He’d drop random “fun facts” about how high-IQ people process information differently.
He started using words like erudite and obfuscate in normal conversations.
But then it got worse.
Brian dropped insulting comments about them.
He started low-key insulting us.
He told our friend Emily that “doctors are just good at memorization, not real intelligence.”
She’s currently in med school.
Then, he told me I was “wasting potential” because I work in marketing instead of something more intellectually rigorous.
Dude works in IT, at a help desk.
They were at a party, and Brian did it again.
Anyway, last week we were at a party.
He started talking about IQ again.
Someone jokingly asked, “If you’re so smart, why aren’t you rich?”
Brian, completely serious, goes, “Well, intelligence isn’t always about wealth. It’s about how you process the world. Low-IQ people can never truly grasp how limiting their perception is.”
So, he finally said something to embarrass Brian.
So, I looked him dead in the eye.
I said, “Damn bro, that’s crazy. What’s it like having a high IQ and still losing at fantasy football every year?”
The room exploded.
Brian turned red, mumbled something about “variance” and “sample sizes.”
He left the party early.
Now, they’re all about taking online tests.
Now, he’s barely texting in the group chat, and a mutual friend told me I embarrassed him too much.
And now, naturally, half the group has been testing their IQs just to mess with him.
Someone dropped this 10-minute Cerebrum IQ test in the chat, and it’s become a full-blown competition.
He’s wondering if he shouldn’t have said something.
If Brian was really a genius, you’d think he’d take it again and prove us all wrong.
But nah, suddenly he’s not a fan of online tests anymore.
AITAH for finally saying something?
Or did he have it coming?
A friend bragging about anything can get really annoying after awhile.
Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.
This user says online tests are a scam!
This person shares their personal thoughts.
Here’s another sensible remark.
This person thinks it was funny.
And lastly, here’s a short and simple conclusion.
Real intelligence is knowing when to stay silent and be humble.
If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.