Man Met A Pretentious Guy Who Makes Things Up To Sound Smart, So He Started A Heated Debate With Him

AITA for causing a heated argument? I (27M) was recently at a party with my GF (25F). Her younger sister and her BF were there. They were both early 20s. Prior to the party, my GF warned me about the sister’s BF (I’ll call him G).

He can be very stubborn when discussing topics. He tends to make up stuff on the spot to make it seem like he’s very knowledgeable, but, in fact, it embarrasses my GF’s sister. She knows and it’s obvious that he is “waffling.” And other people know it, too, but entertain him to take pity on him.

We are at the party, and the four of us are sat at a table discussing various topics. A few times, G has already done what my GF warned me of. In a few topics, he was particularly vocal and trying to act like he knew the most. He was saying things that I knew weren’t true. I didn’t say anything.

Eventually, we were talking about sleep and this time, I bit. He said that it’s actually true that getting 7 hours of sleep is better than 9. Even though 9 is more. I said it actually depends on the quality of the sleep.

He said, “No, no, I swear there have been studies that said 7 hours is better than 9.” I said, “Studies by whom?” He got a bit more argumentative. And I was saying it’s circumstantial and it depends on lots of variables, like age, weight, stress, diet, caffeine intake, etc.

I said someone could be asleep for longer but there are more benefitial stages of sleep for less time. He started raising his voice. And he was saying things like, “Oh my gosh! I’m telling you, it’s a fact,” while rolling his eyes.

I said that I have actually read a book all about sleep It’s entitled “Why We Sleep” by Matthew Walker. I said that if he can’t tell me where he heard this, then he’s making it up. My GF and her sister interjected and changed the subject, but it was clear there was tension.

When driving home (soberly), my GF asked me why did I cause the argument. I said I wasn’t rude, I just think he needed to be told he is wrong. She asked why, and why not just let him waffle on, and believe he is right? I just said I think it’s a dangerous thing to do.

It gives someone such an ego to the point that they can make things up and be condescending to anyone that challenges their opinion. The reason he is probably like this is that people let him get away with it. He can use this as a learning point and be more open minded instead of getting angry. AITA?

