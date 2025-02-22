Man Moved His Alarm Clock Away From The Bed To Make Sure He Got Up, But Instead Of Getting Up, He Asked His Girlfriend To Turn The Alarm Clock Off

Is there anything more psychologically damaging than the sound of your alarm clock?

There you are, dreaming, floating through the ether of your subconscious, and then BAM – it’s time for work.

But what if the alarm – very alarmingly – isn’t even yours?

That’s the situation one woman finds herself in, and she wants things to change!

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA if I asked my bf to turn off his own alarm? Me (32F) and my bf (30M) have been together for nearly 4 years now. Since a couple of months he keeps asking me to turn of the alarm of his phone in the morning. First he asked me only a couple of random days, but now it is almost dayly.

But wait until you hear WHY.

He deliberately puts his phone quite far away from our bed, so he has to get up to turn off the alarm. Now I have to get out of bed to turn it off, and I HATE it… Like I don’t even know how to describe how much it annoys and irritates me…

He’s messed up her morning routine.

I am not a morning person, and he knows this, and I have my own morning routine as to make sure I am not grumpy towards everyone in the morning. But turning off his alarm messes up my routine and makes me really frustrated in the morning. Even more so when he asks me to turn off his alarm on my day off.

He’s treating her like a snooze button.

My bf has his own company and prefers to be early at his office, so his alarm is usually set about 40 minutes before my alarm. But sometimes it is also set 10 minutes before my alarm goes off. He will ask me to ‘please turn it off one more time’ and then stay in bed till my alarm goes.

She doesn’t want to give up cuddle time.

Now this is where I might be the AH, because the extra time in bed he mostly spends cuddling me and I really love it. Before this all started he used to turn off his alarm himself and come back to bed to cuddle, but that doesn’t happen anymore. WIBTA if I told him to either turn off his own alarm from now on, or just not set an alarm and get up when my alarm goes off?

I think we can all predict what commenters had to say on Reddit, but let’s check anyway.

Of course, you can always give ’em The Peoples’ Elbow.



Or other Machiavellian tactics:



The systems we make for ourselves aren’t useful if we find a way to cheat them:

Just hit the snooze button like the rest of us.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.