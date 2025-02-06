Boyfriend Refers To His Apartment As “My Apartment,” Which Infuriates His Girlfriend Who Thinks He Should Say “My Home” Instead. Who’s Right?

Imagine being a college student who chooses to live in an apartment instead of the college dorm.

How would you refer to your apartment when you talked about it?

Would you say “my apartment” or would you say “my home”?

In today’s story, a boyfriend and girlfriend have opposite answers to this question, and it’s causing a lot of drama in their relationship.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for refusing to change my vocabulary around my girlfriend? I met my girlfriend (f23) in the beginning of the semester and we have been together for about 8 months. We are both introverts with a low social battery and have the same major so we spend a good part of the day together. We often want to spend time in our own place after the day especially if one of us has work later in the day.

We don’t live together and have talked about not doing so until we can afford to move into our own place.

They disagree about what to call where they live.

Both of us live in university dorms which is a lot cheaper than renting privately in my country. We’ve had a few arguments recently about my apartment . I call my apartment as ”my apartment” and not “home” since I consider my home to be my parents house. She calls her place as “home” and her parents place as “home home” which in my opinion is more confusing especially when she talks really fast.

His friends don’t have a problem with him calling his apartment “my apartment.”

Whenever I talk about my apartment, she tries to correct me by repeating my sentence again but replaces “my apartment ” with “my home” which is starting to get really annoying. My friends know how I speak and understand the difference between the places I’m referring to. It seems like my girlfriend is the only one who has a problem with it.

He really doesn’t know why his girlfriend is making such a big deal out of this.

I have asked her why she feels the need to constantly correct and she never explains it properly. She either says that it’s the correct way or changes the topic. I asked her if it was because when we move in together, I won’t be referring to the apartment as home. She has denied it several times but I can’t think of any other reason for it.

He really doesn’t want to change how he refers to his apartment.

I’m not comfortable changing my vocabulary since this is how I’ve been saying things for as long as I can remember. She says it’s not a big deal but refuses to stop correcting me so I don’t know what to do. Any thoughts?

Is his girlfriend just trying to pick a fight?

This seems like such an unimportant thing to argue about.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

She’s being childish.

This comment made me laugh!

The girlfriend sounds very controlling.

I bet the girlfriend would hate it if he did this!

The girlfriend is making a big deal out of nothing!

What a weird argument to start.

