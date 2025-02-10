Driver Spends Hours Shoveling Snow Out Of A Parking Spot, So When Someone Else Parked There He Made Sure It Wasn’t Easy For Him To Leave

Snow can be beautiful, but it can also be a lot of work.

In the winter, you might need a snow blower, snow plow or even a basic shovel in order to park your car.

In today’s story, a man spends a lot of time and effort to hand shovel snow out of a parking spot, and when someone else parked there, he was determined to make them regret it.

Let’s find out what he did.

Parking thief were a prosecutor He found my hand shoveled parking spot irresistible until he didn’t. Some years ago I used to live in Horten, Norway. Just a minute walk to city center. This part of Norway has nice summers and sometimes snow rich winters. I had two cars at that time and had to park along the street.

Parking in the snow takes a lot of work.

That winter it was plenty of snow, and no public service that removed the excess snow in my street. I had to hand clean parking spots every so often. Took easily couple of hours after heavy snowfall. At some point a unknown car started parking at my spot after I left for work.

He wasn’t going to make it easy for the driver to leave.

Having no idea who just took this place I shoveled out one more parking space. Took car no 1 and parked 1 inch in front, and 2nd car just as tight in rear. Locked both cars and took pictures of this scene. Turns out later that a very angry man were banging on my door, demanding to speak to me. Showed a Police badge claiming i had to move my car in order for him to get home.

The guy wasn’t giving up easily.

I said «back off» and slammed the door shut. He was persistent banging on the door and I opened the 2nd time. He was clearly furious and insisted I broke the law.. What law exactly? I replied.

He made up an excuse not to move his cars.

He went silent and said I had to obey or it will be consequences. Then I for once able to stay calm told him to order a taxi, I seem to have lost the keys while shoveling snow. But I will look for them in daylight. Then explain to him the hours of labor to upkeep my parking spots. If he wanted still use them all he had to do were to make a spot for himself.

The revenge seemed effective.

He was still angry and started realizing I would not budge. He left by foot took the car off next day, and I never saw that guy ever again. I had to be an extra law abiding citizen after that, well aware he would mess with me if he got the chance.

Let's see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s how it works in Boston…

This reader summarizes the story.

Here’s how another person handled it when someone took a parking spot.

This reader would’ve played it differently.

Here’s a snarky comment from someone in San Francisco.

Parking in the snow in not fun.

Neither is shoveling it, fyi.

