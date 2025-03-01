Man Turns Family’s Lake Day Into A Work Negotiation, And He Gets Mad At His Wife When She Points Out That He Shouldn’t Have Brought Up Work

A relaxing day at the lake took an unexpected turn when one man decided it was the perfect time to ask his boss—who also happens to be his brother-in-law—for a work phone.

What started as a casual conversation quickly turned into an awkward family dispute.

Read on for the story.

AITA for calling my husband TA? Hi! Long time creeper on this subreddit and have always wanted to make my own but nothings come up. WELL there’s this little petty squabble between me and my husband that gets brought up every so often that we totally disagree on all while laughing. So this is for fun. Okay so my 27f husband 26m doesn’t think he was the jerk in this situation. So pretty recently my husband got a job working for my brother in law (mid 30 something male) and after a few months he was starting to have some issues. Just like any you could expect from family working together. And they aren’t close.

Nothing says ‘family bonding’ like workplace drama with a side of marital debate.

Well a good while back during this last summer we went to the lake. It was me, my husband and our 6mth old baby and then my sister her husband and their 3 kids and then our dad. Well after a good few hours, some drinks and food were sitting around and my husband thinks it’s a great time to bring up something about work. Something along the line of the possibility of getting a work phone being he has to use his personal A LOT for work and it was taking a toll on his phone and storage. He didn’t think it would turn into anything and thought it was innocent enough and being were all family why couldn’t he bring something like that up.

Nothing like a lakeside chat to turn ‘family fun day’ into an unexpected staff meeting.

NOW I think it was inappropriate to bring up work at a leisure family “event” I guess. Because the possibility of it going wrong, because it’s boss/employee situation not coworkers AND who wants to talk about work at the lake on a Sunday after a few beers. ANYWAYS, BIL kinda immediately shut him down and said something like “nah man can’t its not in the budget” and my husband who’s a take no nonsense kinda guy rebuttaled that by bringing up some frivolous expenses. He didn’t say it super accusatory either, he really was just trying to have a conversation and BIL was being a jerk about it.

The drama escalated quickly.

Given he probably didn’t appreciate husband bringing it up at that moment but just say that don’t be a jerk and also make yourself look like a bad boss at the same time. Cause that’s what happened. Anyways BIL wasn’t happy. My sister wasn’t happy. I wasn’t happy because I was embarrassed and then when I got moment alone with husband I told him I wasn’t happy about it either and I thought it was inappropriate. We got into a huge fight about it on the way home. Now we kinda just laugh about it because it’s ridiculous and yeah family should be able to talk about things and not make it a big thing.

At least you’ve bonded now.

But also there’s reasons you don’t bring up certain topics at certain times. And ultimately why family doesn’t work together! So is my husband the jerk for bringing up work at the lake?

Some topics are best left for Monday morning I guess.

Reddit is kind of torn on this one.

Sun, sand, and salary talks—because nothing says “day off” like negotiating company expenses over beers.

