Man’s Wife Kept Asking Him Questions About A Noise In The Attic At Three In The Morning, Even Though He Checked Twice And Found Nothing

Everyone has flaws, and even though you love someone, it doesn’t mean you won’t be annoyed at them sometimes.

In this case, a man is feeling bad about having “snapped” at his partner when she wouldn’t stop asking him questions (at 3 am) that he couldn’t possibly know the answers to.

Should he apologize?

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for snapping at SO for asking me questions I cannot know I was woken up at 3 am by a jumpy significant other telling me there is someone in the attic. I got up rubbing my eyes to check the hatch which is closed, no ladder present below hatch means no one got in there from the hatch. I put my ladder there and check the attic, empty. Hear something running on the roof at this point, prolly a cat.

He got up and checked and found nothing. But his wife was not at ease.

I get down, S.O is panicking asking what I saw. I tell her ‘nothing in the attic, something maybe on the roof’. She wants to call the cops and is asking a 100 questions. I ask her to wait while I check it out to settle her down. I circle the house twice while shining a bright torch over the roof. Don’t see anything there.

He checked again and at this point, his sleep was very disturbed. But she is still not pleased.

I get inside the house and explain I went around the house twice shining the torch on the roof. There is no one there. But I am bombarded with: ‘who was it then’? No one. ‘Who could it have been?’ No one was there . ‘What were they doing on the roof?’ I don’t even know if someone was there. ‘How could they have gotten up there?’ I don’t know. ‘How do you not know, take a guess?’ I don’t think anyone was there, probably a cat running around. ‘You need to go speak with the neighbors to see if they saw something while I call the cops!’ I am not going to wake the neighbors at 3 am and you are not calling the cops, just go to bed. ‘No, you need to go speak with the neighbors because you don’t know anything. You don’t know who it was, what they were doing there, how they got up there’

He was at his wit’s end and he replied accordingly:

‘Listen, I don’t know who was there. I cannot know this.’ ‘I don’t know what they were doing there, I cannot know this’ ‘I don’t know how they got up there, if you want to ask hypothetically then maybe they flew there, they parachuted off a plane and landed there, maybe it was Spiderman.’ ‘I just don’t know because I cannot know. I have walked around the house and found nothing. You think me waking the neighbor will solve the mystery even though he knows less than us?’

His wife thought his reaction was unwarranted.

She is mad now saying it was a stressful situation and that I should have been cooperative and understanding of her feelings but instead I was a real *******. No matter which way I look at it I can’t think where I went wrong. I am not in the best moods at 3 am. AITA?

She thinks he has all the answers, but he probably knows as much as she does.

Or maybe it was Spiderman and he just doesn’t want to ruin his secret identity.

Let’s see what Redditors have to say about this situation.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Someone suggests what to say.

Someone thinks this could be more serious.

A good observation.

Another person agrees this could be more serious.

Nobody is in their right mind at 3 am.

This is a wild exchange.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.