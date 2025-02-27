McDonald’s Customer Is Fuming Because Her Deluxe McChicken Is ‘Raw In The Middle’

Eating takeout at home is one of the finer things in life. It’s a yummy treat that serves as a reward for whatever nonsense we’re dealing with.

But for TikToker @momlifestlouis53, this experience was not bliss.

“This could only happen to me,” she says while gesturing wildly and tossing a Deluxe Crispy McChicken box around.

She opens the box and reveals the sandwich. “It’s not cooked in the middle,” she says. But this isn’t really visible on camera.

Unfortunately she didn’t find out until she got home, so she’d have to drive back and wait to get a replacement.

“Are you serious?!” she says staring into the camera. “Do you think they care? “No. They don’t care.”

“I’ve got three kids at home. Do they care? No.”

The sandwich seems to be the straw that broke the camel’s back for this busy mom.

Her gestures are so animated and she delivers her message as a monologue, so the rant is somewhat comical.

She called either that location or the head office — it’s unclear — and they apologized and offered to replace it.

But that’s not the solution she’s looking for.

“Just give me money back.”

Watch the full clip.

Here is what folks are saying.

It seems like a lawsuit waiting to happen.

She’s mastered the mom monologue.

She’s quite a character!

That could definitely dampen your day.

Ew. I wonder if Pookie got sick.

She should do commercials.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!