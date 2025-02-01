Mean Employee Insulted Her Coworker, So The Coworker Started Singing Loudly To Annoy Her

Imagine working in an office where one of your coworkers insults everything about you. That wouldn’t be a fun place to work.

In today’s story, a coworker gets revenge on a rude coworker, and all she has to do is sing.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

How It used Sid Vicious to get rid of an arrogant co-worker Many many many years ago I worked in an office as a 20 year old. We were all friendly with each other, until we had a temporary worker, who thought she was better than any of us. Lets call her N.

N was very insulting.

She especially dislikes me, and constantly told me I was just a stupid farmgirl, because I came from a small village in the rural part of our country. She was constantly giving me little pinpriks of nasty comments. I wasn’t as pretty as her, I was stupid and especially about my voice which was to deep for a girl and please don’t sing it is terrible. At least with the latter she was right.😅

She started singing along with the radio.

We always listened to the radio, and one time there was this song of Johnny Rotten “This is not a Lovesong”. (Btw as a 15-16 year old I loved punk and The *** Pistols) So I was joining in with this song very very loud. So N started to shout at me to be silent, because she hated this kind of music. And she could see why I would like it. So she just gave me a way to annoy her, without being to obvious.

It really got on N’s nerves.

So everytime she turned of the radio, which she did very often, I started to him and then started to sing “This is not a Lovesong”. And a couple of my colleagues started to join. It took us about two weeks until she angrily explained, that she couldn’t work in such a unruly place.

That’s funny! I love music revenge.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This reader corrected the name of the singer and band.

Another reader also corrected the singer of the song.

This would’ve been a good comeback.

Here’s another story of radio revenge.

Sometimes the best revenge is singing!

