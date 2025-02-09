February 9, 2025 at 4:48 am

Mechanics Talked About What Kind of Car Tires They Prefer

by Matthew Gilligan

I don’t know jack **** about cars, so I feel like these kinds of TikTok videos were made especially for me!

Mechanics at a Toyota dealership in Fort Wayne, Indiana shared their thoughts about what they think are the best kinds of car tires.

A person filmed dealership mechanics what their favorite tire brands are and the workers were more than happy to chime in.

The first man said he likes Goodyear’s Duratrac tires.

The second man chose Falken, a Japanese brand of tires.

Next up was Goodyear again, and then another mechanic chose Yokohama, another Japanese brand.

Another mechanic chose B.F. Goodrich tires. He said, “My grandfather worked [at B.F. Goodrich] for 50 years.”

And the last worker also picked Goodyear.

It looks like Goodyear was the big winner!

Take a look at the video.

To each their own when it comes to tires…

