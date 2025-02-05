Mom Chooses Caring For Her Grandson Over Watching Her Daughter’s Two German Shepherds, Which Leads To Name Calling And Hurt Feelings
AITA for going to a football game and leaving my son with my mom, my mom cancelled on my sister
Earlier this month, my college played in the College Football Playoff, and I was blessed to go to the game over New Year’s.
My wife and I met at this college, and going to football games has been something we’ve done for years. We are season ticket holders and planned our fall weekends around games. And for years my school has done nothing and been fairly irrelevant.
After 14 years together, my wife and I had our first son last spring.
My mom (dad passed 4 years ago) can’t get enough of him and adores him. She watches him 30-plus hours a week while my wife and I work. Something she asked to do.
The grandmother was forced to choose between babysitting or dog sitting.
When we made the playoffs, we immediately went into planning mode to go to a game I’ve waited pretty much my entire life to go to.
We got my mom to watch my son, but I had to strike a deal and do a favor.
She happily agreed and was excited to have him overnight (our first night away from him. Our trip was essentially a turnaround trip over the New Year holiday night, and we were gone 22 hours in total.
There’s one problem.
However, in the lead-up, I found out my mom canceled on my sister to watch her dogs (2 German shepherds) on New Year’s night.
My sister was supposed to go to Vegas with friends for New Year’s.
This did not happen.
She wanted my mom to watch her dogs as fireworks freak them out.
The sister is still furious.
One of our babysitting rules is no dogs, this was a rule targeted at my sisters dogs as I don’t want them around my son.
They were frequently at my mom’s house. So my mom told her she couldn’t watch her dogs anymore. This was 3 weeks before the trip.
My mom suggested the neighbor watch them (her usual backup), but she didn’t want the dogs at her house, mostly alone, with only periodic check-ins.
His sister is really upset.
My sister got mad at me and begged me to cancel.
I refused, and she called me names.
She is also mad at my mom, and there is a lot of drama still.
AITA?
Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but it does sound like the sister had other options.
Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit have to say about it.
This person thinks they should’ve helped her find animal care.
According to this comment, he should’ve paid for doggy daycare.
As this person points out, the mother should set her own rules.
Here’s someone who thinks the mom is in the wrong.
The mother can make her own choices.
