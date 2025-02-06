Mom Tries Stopping Her Adult Son’s Candy Habit After Dentist Visit, But He Calls Out Her Hypocrisy About Her Bad Habit

It’s funny how some parents can be overprotective, even when their children are fully grown.

So, what would you do if your parent tried to control what you ate as an adult?

Would you listen to them?

Or would you put your foot down and tell them you’re grown?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this exact dilemma with his mother.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for snapping at my mom? My mom (57f) lives with me (31m) due to socioeconomic issues. We both escaped an abusive household. She can’t work due to disability and lack of qualifications (she dropped out of school as a teenager. She tried to go back and finish her studies as an adult, to give me a better life, but my controlling father kept sabotaging and downright forbidding it). I am also disabled, but I’m retired, so I can afford to pay for our living arrangement. It’s tight, but manageable. Anyways, about 2 weeks ago, I went to the dentist for the first time in my life and found out I have 8 cavities. Not bad for never having gone to the dentist before, right? The doctor gave me the standard speech of “brush your teeth, avoid candy, avoid soda,” and so on.

Now, his mom makes a big deal out of candy.

Ever since then my mother has not let me eat candy. I know it sounds weird; I’m 31 years old, I’m an adult, and I should be able to make my own decisions. But my mom has a way to control me when she wants. She’s not subtle, either. We’ll be at the grocery store, and I go, “I think I’ll buy some chocolate,” and she immediately responds with, “If you buy candy, I will cry and make a scene.” I’ve been telling her to stop the whole time. That I’m an adult, that I can make my own decisions, that if I want candy I will eat candy, but she makes a face like she’s gonna cry and cuts me off. Today, I couldn’t take it anymore.

Here’s where he stood his ground.

After we left the grocery store (once again without my candy), I told her to cut it out cause it was getting on my nerves and that it wasn’t fair because I don’t tell her how to live her life, she responded with, “I’m just concerned for your health 🥺 the dentist said no candy 🥺.” I snapped and said, “well every doctor ever says ‘no cigarettes’ but you still smoke a pack a day. Should I stop buying cigarettes out of concern for your health?!” She looked genuinely taken aback that I’d speak to her like this and on the verge of tears. But I held my ground. Things are tense now. For context, I am a recovering alcoholic and only really got into candy after I quit drinking. It’s how I deal with my cravings. She knows this. AITA?

Actually, they both have a good point.

Let’s see what advice the people over at Reddit have to offer for him.

As this person points out, candy is his coping mechanism.

Here’s some great advice.

This person also thinks he should just buy the candy and let her react however.

According to this person, the mother wants control.

Yet another great point.

It’s time to set some boundaries.

Given that they are both adults, neither of them should tell the other what they can or cannot do unless their actions are literally hurting someone.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.