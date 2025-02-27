Mom’s Been Up All Night With Sick Kids, So She Yells At Her Husband For Waking Her Up To Ask About His Watch

After weeks of sleepless nights caring for sick kids, a mom’s breaking point was reached when her husband woke her up at 4:45 AM asking about his missing watch.

She’s frustrated and exhausted, but his feelings are hurt by her outburst.

Read on for the story.

AITA yelling when my husband asked me where his watch is. I am a light sleeper have trouble falling back asleep if woken up. My husband is fully aware of this. I also have 3 young kids. All my kids and I have had the Flu and are finally on the mend. But for the last 1-2 weeks the nights have been broken up by sick kids. One of my kids is a 7 month old and I am the parent that will attend to her when she wakes up at night. My husband does not help with any of that.

The last 1-2 weeks have been rough recovering from the flu and taking care of sick kids. For example the 2 nights before last I was up from 1-3 am and then had to be up by 5 am for work. I am just exhausted. There is a pattern or history in our marriage of him not taking on as much of the kids or household responsibilities. We’ve been to counseling for this and other stuff. I just wanted to give you some context or background. At 4:45 am on Saturday- when we could have the opportunity to catch up on sleep because there was no school or work- my husband wakes me up to ask where his watch is.

I was so angry because I knew I was not going to be able to fall beck asleep and by the time I was able to- the baby or kids would be up. This week has been exhausting. After I told him where he left it, he went down stairs and I was just enraged. I went downstairs and told him that asking for help to find his watch wasn’t a reason to wake me and you know how hard it is for me to sleep. He did not care one bit. He said things back like “you’re not even trying to fall back asleep” or “all I did was just ask you a question.” This enraged me and I yelled back at him how selfish and inconsiderate he was.

My whole day now is going to be me tired because HE can’t remember where he put his watch. We went back and forth and he truly doesn’t think he did anything wrong and is very defensive. At this point the baby started stirring and I went to feed her. My other kids did not wake up from this. We were arguing on a different floor of the house. I don’t know if you need to know this, but he was looking for his smart watch because he wanted to go for a run and used it to monitor distance. Thank you for reading this. I would like to know if IATA in my response.

Despite her anger and tiredness, her husband remained defensive, dismissing her feelings and even accusing her of not trying to fall back asleep.

