Most People Assume That Outlet Stores Are Just Overstock Or Last Season’s Styles, But This TikToker Reveals That This Is Not The Case

Outlet stores are a great way to get brand-name products at a discounted price…Or are they?

TikToker @freckles_g claims that she was told by someone at Coach that purses at the Coach Outlet store aren’t the same as those in their designer locations.

She tells her story in a video, which starts off with her saying, “I’m a big purse girl and I love Coach.”

Coach is a very popular high-end brand for purses. She goes on to talk about a perk of this brand, “If you take your purse to the Coach store you can get it customized.”

That’s cool, they will put your name on it or whatever.

This is where the problem comes in. She explains, “So I bought a purse from the Coach Outlet, and then took it to the Coach Store to get it customized and the Coach Store told me they won’t work on outlet purses.”

That is crazy, they are all the same purses, right? How would they even know?

She wraps up with the big reveal, “Because they are not the same purses as the actual Coach brand.”

Is that true? I always thought it was just overstock or last season’s

Do all brands do this type of thing? I have so many questions.

Check out the video to see for yourself.

The people in the comments seem to confirm her claim, check it out:

This person says it is very misleading for these brands to do.

Here is someone who didn’t know that as well.

This commenter says some stores don’t do this, but most do.

Isn’t this some sort of false advertising?

