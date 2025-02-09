Nail Tech Struggles With Bills And Health Issues, So She Asks Clients For Money And Loses A Customer

What starts as a regular trip to the nail salon quickly turns into a financial dilemma for this customer.

After just a few appointments with a talented manicurist facing serious health issues, things got awkward when the nail tech began asking clients for personal loans.

Read on for the story.

AITA for cancelling my appointment at the nail salon? I (30f) found a good manicurist (Nina, fake name) a few months ago. I’ve been to her salon 4-5 times. Sadly, the Nina (40f) has Multiple sclerosis and EBV and she needs stem cells transplantation. She is planning on opening a charity fund, because she cannot afford to pay for that – 50k. This is all very sad and I wanted to help her once fund is set up, of course. The thing is, the last time I went to the salon, Nina asked me to give her money ($50) because she couldn’t pay her bills. I of course sent her the money, I felt really bad for her and didn’t hesitated for a second.

Nothing says “relaxing salon experience” like a surprise GoFundMe request at checkout.

BUT. Almost a week after, she called me and asked for ($300) because apparently she has mistaken an amount of the bill for which I sent her the $50 in the first place. I couldn’t send her that much money and offered to give her $50 again and she said “Okay.” I felt weird because I’ve been to the salon a few times, we’re not friends or anything and I don’t think is okay to call your clients and ask for money. She also called a friend (30f) of mine, who went to Nina’s salon as well and Nina asked her for $300 too. After that I cancelled my appointment and went to a new nail salon. (Keep in mind, I’ve been at her salon just 5 times!).

The manicurist called me to ask what’s wrong and I said that it’s not okay for me to be asked for money (twice) and I understand that she’s in a difficult situation, but that’s not the way to earn money. She said I’m an a****** and I can afford to help her and I’m insensitive. Also I want to mention that at the moment there is no charity fund and I would’ve help with donations once it’s set up. Am I wrong?

From polish to panhandling—this nail tech’s hustle left her client filing for a new salon.

I would have been so uncomfortable!

