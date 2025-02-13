Navy Cook’s Supervisors Piled Extra Work Onto His Night Shift, So He Pushed Their Kitchen Into A Full-Blown Crisis

In the Navy, kitchen duty is less about cooking and more about surviving impossible expectations.

When a night shift cook was ordered to do the day shift’s deep cleaning, he cooked up a plan that left his superiors scrambling.

You want to give me more work? Alright, I’ll make your day worse. A few years ago, I was deployed in the U.S. Navy. I was a cook.

For those who don’t know, cooks in the military are usually overworked (like most civilian cooks) and have to deal with a lot of crap when it comes to sanitary inspections.

This was no easy job.

At the time, I was the only one cooking on the night shift. I had a team of three—one cook and two attendants—while the day shift had over six cooks and nine attendants. We had a big inspection coming up while we were out to sea, and the entire galley had to be deep cleaned. Now, here’s the fun part.

The day shift supervisors told me I needed to deep clean the ovens, grills, and kettles—basically everything we used to cook. What got me mad was that the night shift hardly ever touched any of that because our main focus was cutting prep for the next day. We had a big day ahead, so what they were asking was way too much, even if we didn’t take any breaks. I asked them if they could take some of the cleaning duties, and they said no because “night shift never did anything anyway.” Bet.

I purposely left all the deep cleaning for last instead of starting as soon as I came in. My team and I cut what we needed to cut, took care of our own tasks, and I waited until almost the very end of breakfast to start cleaning.

I took all the oven racks and put them in the big kettles to boil the black stuff out of them. Then, I started cleaning the grill. With the grill being cleaned, the ovens missing their racks, and all the kettles being used, there was no chance of putting a meal out on time. When lunch was about to start, that’s when I decided to finish my cleaning.

There was no food at all to serve the customers, and my supervisors were furious. The executive officer of the ship came down to the galley to see what had happened. My supervisors blamed me, saying it was all my fault. He then asked for my side of the story.

I told him what happened, and he turned to them and asked if it was true.

When they nodded, he called them “stupid,” cussed them out, and dismissed me. Felt so good.

