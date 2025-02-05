‘Never seen something like this before.’ – A Walmart Shopper Shows That New York Strip Steaks Were Locked Up at the Store

They’re locking up the steaks now?!?!

By the looks of this viral TikTok video…it’s all true.

It comes to us from a woman named Nae and she showed viewers what was going on in her local Walmart store in Kentucky.

And it ain’t pretty, friends….

The text overlay to her clip reads, “Not Walmart having a whole lock system!!”

Nae clarified in the video’s caption that she was not at a “ghetto” Walmart store.

She added, “Times are tough! Never seen something like this before.”

Check out the video.

@nae3ae I wasn’t even at the ghetto one 😭 times are tough!! Never seen something like this before 😆 ♬ original sound – NaeBae

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person was shocked.

Another individual chimed in.

And this person shared their thoughts.

It would be funny if it wasn’t so sad…

