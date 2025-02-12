New Coffee Shop Owner Stopped Accepting Old Loyalty Cards, But A Customer Insisted That He Honor Her Fully Stamped Card

Business owners should know when to give consideration and/or exceptions to their customers.

AITA for refusing to honour a customer’s full loyalty card from the previous owner? I bought a café business 10 months ago. When I first took over, I said I’d honour vouchers and loyalty cards from the previous management. But I’ll do this for a limited time only.

By August 2024, nearly all the old vouchers had been redeemed. So I put up a post on Facebook and signs in the window and by the till letting customers know that we’d stop accepting the old loyalty cards at the end of September. I also offered to transfer any stamps from the old cards onto our new loyalty cards.

Yesterday, a woman came in and ordered a coffee. She then handed me a fully stamped loyalty card from the previous management. The stamps were the old ones. I had deliberately changed the stamp design when I took over knowing the policy would change after six months.

I politely explained that we’d stopped accepting those cards months ago. She got visibly annoyed, and said I should honour it because she’s a “loyal customer.” I was confused because I’ve never seen her before—and I know all my regulars. I explained our policy and apologised. I even offered her a new loyalty card with an extra stamp as a goodwill gesture.

She doubled down, saying, “It’s just one coffee.” And insisted I make an exception. I told her that wouldn’t be fair to other customers who followed the rules. She left annoyed, and now I’m wondering if I was too rigid. AITA?

It doesn’t sound like she’s very loyal if she didn’t know about the change and hadn’t redeemed the card in all that time.

