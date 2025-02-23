New Law Heavily Fines Drivers For Running Red Lights, So Drivers Refuse To Move Their Vehicles Even In An Emergency

People who make laws don’t always think about the consequences.

For example, fining drivers for running red lights doesn’t sound like a bad idea, but when the fines are so steep that people are terrified of the fines, there might be serious consequences.

In today’s story, we learn about a law like this in Vietnam and how the citizens are responding to it in a malicious way.

Let’s find out what they’re doing.

Heavy fines for running the red lights made people not move even in emergency situation So Vietnam just implemented a new law that fines heavily people who don’t comply by traffic lights. About 5 to 20 million dong, which is about 1-2 months of average wage here. This causes situation where even when there is an emergency situation, like an ambulance or a fire truck need passing through, many people just won’t move to let those cars passing by. Some comments on the internet even said they would rather let a stranger die than let their family hungry.

Apparently, they wouldn’t get fined if they moved for an emergency vehicle.

Yea, idk. I think it is malicious for sure. There are of course rules that stated if you disobey traffic rules in emergency situation, you won’t be fined, but it seems like many people won’t risk it or they just don’t know the rules that well. I personally would move for emergency vehicles so I’m not exactly thrilled with this.

This sounds dangerous! Hopefully the law is modified so people aren’t scared of getting fined.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person blames the government.

Someone almost got fined for moving for an emergency vehicle in Australia.

Here’s the American perspective…

They’re prioritizing their families over strangers.

This law needs to change.

For everyone’s sake.

