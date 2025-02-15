Office Has A Rule That Nuts Aren’t Allowed Due To One Coworker’s Allergy, But When A Doctor Brought In Lunch That Contained Nuts An Employee Threw It Out

Food allergies can be really serious, so if you have a food allergy you need to know the ingredients before eating anything.

In today’s story, a doctor is trying to be nice to the administrative staff at the office by buying lunch for everyone.

The problem is that one of the coworkers has a nut allergy, and another coworker feels responsible for what happened.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for not throwing out a salad that wasn’t mine? I know the title sounds weird, but it’s what happened. I work in an office with about 15 other people as an admin. Our jobs are to support the doctors that work in the office. We have about 20 of them in the office. One of my coworkers is severely allergic to peanuts and all tree nuts, so we have a rule that you can’t bring those in to the office under any circumstances. Their allergy is bad enough that they carry an epipen with them everywhere they go.

A doctor was trying to be nice.

The other day, one of the doctors brought us food from a meeting they attended. It was a bag of sandwiches and two large salads. I was helping to take them to the kitchen when I noticed one of the salads had walnuts in it. I told one of my coworkers and she said someone should take it home as opposed to having it out to share, due to the allergy.

This idea should’ve worked.

I should have gone to another floor and disposed of it immediately. Instead, and this is where I might be the AH, I said I’d take it home. So I put a giant, bright blue post it on the container that said “don’t open” with my name, and put it in the fridge.

She forgot to take the salad home.

Unfortunately I had an emergency come up and had to leave work early. It caused me to forget the salad, and I wasn’t going to be back in the office the following day either. So I text two other coworkers and told them about the salad and told them one of them should take it home. Yesterday I was working from home and got a message from the coworker who had the allergy. They asked if I had left the note in the salad.

The coworker with the allergy called.

I explained, yes, but I wasn’t the one who brought it in, and I had meant to take it home. Coworker then tells me they had, for some reason, grabbed the salad and now they had to take Benadryl. I apologized profusely, but they were obviously very upset, and did wind up leaving work early.

The boss clearly didn’t understand who brought in the salad.

Later that day our boss sent out an email reminding everyone that nuts of any kind, in any form, are forbidden at work and that everyone deserves a safe work environment. This email only went out to all of my coworkers, and not to any of the doctors, which I don’t feel was fair. I feel terrible I didn’t throw the salad away, but aitah for not doing so?

Why did the coworker with the allergy pick up a salad that clearly had someone else’s name on it?

She also needs to let the boss know that a doctor was the one who brought it in so the doctor can be informed about the nut allergy situation.

