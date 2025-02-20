Older Sister Claimed The Younger Sister’s Bed As Her Own, But Then She Got A Cold, Wet, Rude Awakening

Some siblings outgrow their childhood squabbles, but this is tough when one sibling carries an entitled attitude well into adulthood.

When a bossy older sister tries to take what isn’t hers, her younger sibling ensures she gets a cold, wet reality check.

I soaked the bedsheets so my sister couldn’t sleep in the bed I’m (22F) the middle sister of an older (26F) and younger (15F) sister.

My big sister always had narcissistic traits about her, even as kids. She is the type of person who always feels the need to boss others around, telling you how things are going to happen and making it clear that there’s nothing you can do about it.

I purchased a new bed, and my old one was taken back to my parents’ house in my old room. My mom was excited that I brought back the old bed and told me, “Now when you come to visit, you’ll have your old bed to sleep on instead of the couch.”

My dad is a truck driver and was back in our hometown, so my big sister (let’s call her P) and I came down to see him since we both live away from home. When I got there, P was already home and told me that she called dibs on the bed.

I told her there was no way she thought she could call dibs on a bed that belongs to me. She said, “It’s not your bed anymore, dear. You threw it away when you got a new bed, remember?” I said, “If it was thrown away, then it would be in the trash… not in MY old room.” She literally said, “Oh well, sleep on the couch, ’cause I’m sleeping on the bed.”

That honestly just ticked me off because that’s how she’s always talked to me. Even as adults, she still talks to me, treats me, and dismisses me like I’m just some 8-year-old kid stomping their feet.

I didn’t tell my mom because she is an enabler. Every time I’ve gotten her involved in similar situations, it was always, “Just let P have it,” or “Just let P do it, next time I won’t let her.”

I don’t like to get her involved because she doesn’t do anything. It’s easier to just let P have her way than to fight her about it. We ate dinner, played cards, and talked for a few hours.

During that dinner, the anger of her always getting her way just boiled inside me, and I felt so frustrated. I decided I would go home that night and sleep in my own bed because I didn’t want to be anywhere near her.

But I was still mad because me driving 25 minutes to my apartment meant she won. She’s so used to me always rolling over and letting her win, and I hated the thought of her sleeping so snug in MY bed, thinking she won. So before I gathered my things to leave, I took a venti Starbucks cup full of water, went into my old room, peeled back the sheets, and dumped water all throughout the bed. I soaked every single sheet except the comforter so she wouldn’t notice until it was time to get in the bed.

Fast forward about an hour after I got home—my mom calls, shocked that I did something like that. Turns out they had to put the mattress outside because it got wet. Their dryer was broken, so they couldn’t just throw the sheets in to dry. Needless to say, P couldn’t sleep on the bed.

My dad said what I did was evil.

He asked, “You really soaked that bed just so P couldn’t sleep in it tonight?” and I simply answered, “Yep.” They scolded me and said that was very rude and unfair.

I told them what’s unfair is her telling me she’s going to sleep in MY bed and telling me to sleep on the couch — especially when she lives five minutes away and could have easily gone to her OWN bed instead of feeling entitled to take mine. She will be just fine on the couch.

