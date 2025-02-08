February 7, 2025 at 10:49 pm

Olive Garden Customer Was Annoyed That Her Server Wouldn’t Stop Checking In On Her Table. – ‘No less than, like, eight times.’

How much is too much when it comes to servers checking in on their customers?

Well, according to a TikTokker named Mo, less is more…

She posted a video on the social media platform and explained why she wasn’t too happy during a recent trip to an Olive Garden restaurant.

Mo said, “If you are a server at a restaurant and you are thinking, ‘Should I check in with my table a little bit more?’ No. If you are having that thought, you check in enough.”

She continued, “I went to Olive Garden last night. I got fettuccine Alfredo with broccoli but [the server] checked in no less than, like, eight times.”

Mo added, “I’m in the middle of a deep conversation at the Olive Garden. I appreciate it but if you’re thinking about checking in, you don’t need to.”

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another individual chimed in.

And this person weighed in.

Some people just want to eat in peace…

