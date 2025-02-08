Olive Garden Customer Was Annoyed That Her Server Wouldn’t Stop Checking In On Her Table. – ‘No less than, like, eight times.’

How much is too much when it comes to servers checking in on their customers?

Well, according to a TikTokker named Mo, less is more…

She posted a video on the social media platform and explained why she wasn’t too happy during a recent trip to an Olive Garden restaurant.

Mo said, “If you are a server at a restaurant and you are thinking, ‘Should I check in with my table a little bit more?’ No. If you are having that thought, you check in enough.”

She continued, “I went to Olive Garden last night. I got fettuccine Alfredo with broccoli but [the server] checked in no less than, like, eight times.”

Mo added, “I’m in the middle of a deep conversation at the Olive Garden. I appreciate it but if you’re thinking about checking in, you don’t need to.”

Some people just want to eat in peace…

