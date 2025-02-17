One Dog Tried To Retreat In Peace, But Her Canine Sibling Responded With The Ultimate Display Of Pettiness

Dogs may not know how to speak, but they sure know how to send a message.

An amused pet owner watched as their senior pup sought solitude in her crate, only to find herself trapped by her canine sibling with a flair for petty revenge.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

It’s not just people who can be petty So this morning, I let the hounds out for their morning business.

The two were in very different moods.

When they came back in, my 7-year-old dog was grumpy and growled at the not-quite-3-year-old meathead, who had woken up refreshed and playful. The old girl went into her crate bed for solitude, so meathead lay down in front of the door, just staring at her.

The dogs’ crazy antics began to play out.

No way she could get out without him moving. Classic sibling-type “I’m not touching you” stuff. This was all happening while I was making my morning coffee.

Then things took a turn.

By the time my coffee was ready, meathead had decided the stare-down wasn’t enough. He turned around and lay on his back with his behind at her door instead. Anyone who says dogs can’t be spiteful or petty…

That sure sent a message the other dog wouldn’t forget!

She gave him attitude, he gave her a view.

