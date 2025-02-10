Organ Donor Recipients May Be Inheriting Parts Of Their Donor’s Tastes, Emotions, And Even Memories

Organ transplants are an incredible way for people to ensure their final act in life is to help others. The first organ donation took place in 1954 when a kidney was successfully transplanted. Since then, countless lives have been saved or otherwise improved over the years.

Getting an organ is a huge blessing to the recipient that can add years to their life, but it seems that they may be getting more than they had originally thought from the transplant.

A surprising number of organ recipients have reported that in addition to the organ itself, they have also had less tangible changes such as shifts in tastes for food, music, art, and even relationship orientation.

According to a 2024 review of the reports, this seems to be especially common in people who receive heart transplants.

One example of this was documented in the Journal of Near-Death Studies from 2002. The report says of the recipient:

“She was a health conscious dancer and choreographer, upon leaving the hospital she had an uncontrollable urge to go to a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant and order chicken nuggets, a food she never ate. […] Interestingly, uneaten Kentucky Fried Chicken nuggets were found in the jacket of the young man when he was killed.”

If this were an extremely rare experience, doctors would likely write it off as just anomalies or changes caused by going through a traumatic surgery, but they are common enough to warrant research into the phenomena.

Some theories that are being investigated include the existence of cellular memory, epigenetic modifications, energetic interactions, and even the heart having a complex neural network that is able to communicate with the brain.

As of now, there is no clear explanation for this type of occurrence. In most cases, however, the recipient knows very little or nothing about the donor so it can’t be explained away by saying that the recipient subconsciously tries to adopt certain traits as a way to thank or honor the donor.

The authors of the 2024 study wrote about the state of research, saying:

“Emerging evidence suggests that heart transplantation may involve the transfer of the donor’s personality traits and memories to the recipient, challenging conventional views of memory and identity. Additionally, the heart’s neural network and bidirectional communication with the brain support the concept of heart-brain connection in memory and personality.”

They went on to say:

“Further interdisciplinary research is needed to unravel the intricacies of memory transfer, neuroplasticity, and organ integration, offering insights into both organ transplantation and broader aspects of neuroscience and human identity. Understanding these complexities holds promise for enhancing patient care in organ transplantation and deepens our understanding of fundamental aspects of human experience and existence.”

Whatever the explanation may be, this is a fascinating situation that will undoubtedly interest many. In a way, it just goes to show that donors truly do live on in their recepiants.

Honestly, this is kind of creepy.

