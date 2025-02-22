Parents From Suburbia Treat Their Daughter Like A Servant When They Travel, And Play The Victim When She Refuses To Tolerate It Anymore

Some people have massive entitlement and love treating family as servants for some weird reason.

AITA for refusing to hold family member’s water on bus after she refused to bring a bag? My family are surburbanites and never took public transit until I started guiding them on day trips to the city. I had taken two of them once before on a trip. They had refused to bring their glasses so they could see and insisted on purely following me instead of learning a sense of direction using public transit, leaving me to do all the route planning and directions.

This most recent time was no different, except neither of them decided to bring bags to carry their stuff in and didn’t bring water, leaving me the only one with a bag. We were waiting at a bus stop and my one family member purchased a bottle of water, leaving her with a bottle in one hand and a small zipper bag in the other. The bus comes and we get on, the two of them take a seat and I stand near them with one hand on the bar. She asks me if I can hold her water so she can use her phone, even though our other family member is sitting right next to her.

I say no because the truth was I needed to use my other hand to use my phone for navigation so we could get off at the right stop because again, they’re not using their maps at all and are purely relying on me to guide them like lost puppies. My family member gets all nasty and texts me “I’m never going to the city with you again.” Later when we get off I apologize and say I needed the free hand and she didn’t bring a bag like I said, she said never do it again. I’m supposed to navigate for all of us and be the mule? I’m trying to show them to be independent on transit.

Sadly, yes. I pity the folks on transit who they will annoy.

This is my issue. Why does it feel good for you to be helpless?

I think they’re kind of parents who have a chip on their soldier because they decided to have a child.

Maybe she’s Canadian? I’m half-joking. Apologizing can be a nervous reaction.

Exactly. Accept that they won’t get it and move on with your life.

I wonder how old these parents are.

Too old to be acting that way for sure.

