Parents Get Their Teenage Son A Job At An Indian Restaurant, But He Really Doesn’t Want To Take The Job Because He Knows Some Of The Employees From School And Doesn’t Get Along With Them

Being a minor means you’re not supposed to be working yet. You’re supposed to focus on your education, find your passion, and just have fun.

But this young man started working at a young age. He didn’t want to, but the pressure from his parents was too strong.

Now, he’s almost an adult, and his parents are calling him “lazy” because he won’t accept a job they want him to take.

Read the story below to find out all the details.

AITA for refusing to work? I am 17 years old, and I have worked since I was 13. My parents (white mother, asian father) have always been very difficult when it comes to work. “Earning money is everything, and you should sacrifice happiness for it.”

This young man hated working in a restaurant.

I was working in a takeaway when I was 13, and stayed for about 4 years. I always told my parents I hated it there and every shift was a nightmare. But they still forced me to work.

He simply wanted to focus on school.

I recently had a temporary job for the Christmas holiday, and it was much better. But I really want to just relax and focus on school. Now that it’s over, my parents are constantly going at me, telling me I “need to work” and I partly agree. I said I will keep looking for a decent job.

His parents got him a job at another restaurant.

Anyways, now they have just messaged me saying they have got me a job at this other restaurant. My issue is that they have asked me about this place before, and I specifically said no.

He didn’t want to work there.

It is an Indian restaurant, and I’m not comfortable working there due to the staff. I know some of the guys, and I’ve already had issues with them at school. The pay is decent, however, I am extremely uncomfortable working there, and I really do not want to go.

Now, his parents are calling him lazy.

So I told them I’m not doing it. They are both mad at me, calling me “lazy.” And saying that now I’m going to disappoint the boss. I told them how I feel, but they seriously couldn’t care less. Am I overreacting? Or was the going behind my back and applying me in for a job despite my constant “no” a problem?

His parents should let him find his own job instead of insisting he takes a job he’ll hate.

Let’s read the reactions of other users on Reddit.

This user suggests a good justification.

Stand up for yourself, says this person.

More useful advice from this user.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

Finally a short but straightforward comment.

Don’t let anyone force you to do something you’re not comfortable with.

