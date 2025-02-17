Parents Keep Her Adoption A Secret From Her For 17 Years, But When She Got Upset They Called Her Ungrateful

Finding out you were adopted is one thing.

Finding out because your drunk grandpa let it slip?

That’s a whole new level of family bonding.

When she confronted my parents, they confirmed it—but instead of support, she got called ungrateful.

Read on for the story.

AITA for telling my adoptive parents I feel anger towards them? I 19F was adopted at birth. I didn’t know this until I was 17. I found out in the worst way possible. My grandpa was drunk and told me. I asked my parents and they confessed. They called me ungrateful for asking. After finding out I was adopted a lot of things suddenly made sense. My parents family often excluded me from things like family pictures and reunions. My mom would fight it (sometimes) but it wouldn’t help. It felt like I never fit in.

What a feeling.

When I turned 18 I moved in with my roommate. She said it might be cool to find out who my biological parents are. I asked my parents and once again I get called ungrateful.

I didn’t know were to look from there. My roomie suggested one of those ancestry DNA tests to find a match. We did that and boom, I got into contact with my biological uncle via email and soon after that, phone.

Ah yes, nothing like a surprise family reunion via spit test.

After that he told my biological mother about the situation. She freaked out. We met and it was an amazing experience. I love her and I want to make a point that this does not take away from the love I have for my adoptive parents. I just hate how they covered it up. I got to meet the rest of my bio family as well. Since my parents treated me as ungrateful for asking questions about my biological family I didn’t tell them. I did, however, recognize that I would need to tell them eventually. I knew they would be angry but it had to happen. I visit them every so often.

Just your standard adoptive parents treating curiosity like a crime.

Keeping this secret from them was starting to make me feel guilty so I decided to tell them yesterday. I texted my mom asking if I could come over for dinner. She said yes and I had a conversation with them with all my siblings present. This made me uncomfortable but if my parents found out, they would find out as well. It all started well. My dad stated how she was happy to see me come over to eat with them. Well, a few minutes later I told them. Their initial reaction was one of shock. My mom asked my siblings to go to their room so she and my father could talk to me alone. To my surprise, they weren’t angry. They asked my why I did it. I told them the truth. Curiosity got the best of me.

Nothing says ‘warm family dinner’ like dropping life-altering news between bites of mashed potatoes.

I thought my blood was theirs for 17 years and when I found out it wasn’t, I had to find out where it comes from. They asked in what way could I forget everything they did for me and that family is more than blood connections. I told them I didn’t forget. I was just angry at them for hiding the fact from me. My biological parents gave me up because they were poor and lived in a rural area with little opportunity for them. That actually made me more grateful for my parents. My mom got really offended by this. How I could feel anger towards her was incomprehensible for her and my father. I told them it’s best I should leave. My mom told not to come back until I learned some gratitude and learned to appreciate family. I’m sorry for any typing mistakes I made. I’m typing this at night and this is a stressful situation. AITA?

They hid the truth, got mad when she searched for answers, and then cut her off for feeling hurt.

But somehow, she’s the one who doesn’t appreciate family?

Reddit’s not having it.

Nothing says “loving parents” like gaslighting their kid for wanting the truth.

These people need to take a deep breath and look in the mirror.

