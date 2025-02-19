Partially Paraplegic Woman Needs Items In The Kitchen Where She Can Reach Them Easily, But Her Friend Thought The Kitchen Looked Cluttered And Put Everything Away

If you had an injury that made it hard for you to reach things that were very far away, it would make sense to keep things where you could get to them easily.

For example, in the kitchen, you might decide to keep your favorite plates and pots and pans on the counter instead of tucked back into the cabinet where you can’t get to them.

In today’s story, one partially paraplegic woman does just that, but her clueless friend messes everything up by putting the kitchen items away.

The paraplegic woman has a plan.

Let’s see how it all works out.

Sister gets help she didn’t want, gets the help she needs My sister (the Evil one) is a partial paraplegic after an accident. As part of her rehab, the insurer paid for an occupational therapist (OT) to come and assess her home. Because my sister can’t bend, or reach above her head, one of the OT’s recommendations was the things Evil used most frequently be left at counter height, where it was easily reached. The OT suggested not putting away the saucepans, plates, cups etc that she uses most often, and just leave them on the counter. Same with the fridge and pantry – the ingredients Evil used most often should be waist height and within easy reach.

Her friend thought the kitchen looked messy.

The problem was Evil had a friend who liked to be “helpful”. “Helpful” started out by complaining how the kitchen was “cluttered” and “not kid friendly”. Evil would patiently explain why things were set up that way.

This doesn’t sound very helpful.

Then, while Evil was getting her appendix out, the “Helpful” friend decided to rearrange Evil’s kitchen. Evil came home, and all the benches were cleared, and the fridge and pantry were rearranged. All the things that Evil used most often were now shoved to the back of cupboards, hard to access shelves, or (in the case of her spices) in a plastic box with a heap of other things piled up on top of it.

Helpful was not understanding at all.

Evil was angry, and demanded “Helpful” put things back. Helpful said something like: “Don’t be silly, it makes much more sense to arrange things like this.” My sister asked what she was supposed to do when she wanted something off a high shelf. Helpful said: “Well you can just call me, I’ll come around and get it for you. Gotta get the kids. Bye!” And disappeared in a puff of smug self-righteous smoke.

Evil wanted to get back at Helpful.

Evil got home delivery that night and fumed. First she thought about just knifing her, but Helpful had moved the kitchen knives as well. Then she came up with another plan.

She took Helpful up on her offer to help.

Next day, she texted “Helpful” and asked her to come over. Then she asked Helpful to get her everything she needed to cook dinner. Not just the ingredients, but the utensils as well. And if Helpful tried to put anything back, Evil would just say, “Oh, leave that there, I might decide to adjust the flavors”, or something like that.

She asked for help again.

Following day was a work day, so Evil texted Helpful at about 8 am and asked what time Helpful could come around to get her air fryer out, because she wanted to make roast sprouts. Helpful came around, but was decidedly less enthusiastic. Evil offered Helpful half of the sprouts when they were done, but Helpful declined, and left.

Is Helpful really that forgetful?

Evil decided to give Helpful a couple of days off. Then she texted Helpful again and asked her to come over, and get her programmable pressure cooker out. Helpful rang right away and demanded to know why Evil kept asking her to do things. Evil said, “You told me to call you and you’d come around and get things out for me”.

The kitchen was now functional again.

Helpful came over, got the pressure cooker out, and left, telling Evil, “Don’t call me for this stuff ever again!” By this stage, Evil now had most of the important items back in their places, so she was satisfied. Helpful had “helped” her put the kitchen back, whether she wanted to or not.

Helpful was exactly the opposite, and she obviously didn’t understand that until Evil made it clear how much help she needed as a result of the unhelpful help.

This was the perfect revenge! She literally asked for it!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Yes, if she has a key, take it away!

Hopefully Helpful learned her lesson.

Yes, I think this reader understands the situation perfectly.

Helpful must have some sort of problem.

This reader thinks Evil deserves better.

Not all help is actually helpful.

People should be able to tell the difference.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.