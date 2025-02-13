People Are Arguing About Which “Dot” Of Red Bull Tastes the Best, But it Turns Out They’re All Exactly the Same

Remember the Monster Energy Lady?

The woman who had a whole spiel about how the beverage was some kind of apocalyptic antichrist vessel?

Welp, there’s a new energy drink conspiracy theory in town. Or, several really. All to do with some mysterious dots.

TikTok user @angelxgaskinzz posted a video holding two cans of Red Bull with the caption “that feeling when the redbull has a blue dot.”

She comes in close to show that the underside of the right can has a tiny blue dot near the expiration date.

While the one on the left has more of a teal dot in the same position.

Those aren’t all the colors, either. Internet denizens have been pointing out a wide variety of dots lately, and speculating about what they mean.

Some swear it has to do with the flavor:

Or the nutritional value:

Some even have strong opinions about dot preferences:

Or maybe it’s a gender reveal?

It turns out the real answer has to do with marking which machines the cans were produced on for quality control purposes.

But yanno, that’s boring. So pick your dot and FIGHT!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!