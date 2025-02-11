Pest Control Employee Gets Paid Less When The Boss Gives His Friends A Discount, So The Employee Gets Revenge By No Longer Trying To Save Money On Gasoline

Bosses who treat their employees with respect will often find that their employees are happier at work.

Flip it around, and bosses who don’t treat their employees fairly and who don’t take their concerns seriously might have employees working for them who want to get revenge.

In today’s story, a boss doesn’t care about an employee’s concerns about his paycheck, so the employee decides not to care about something that’s important to the boss.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Boss’s discount to friends, my labor and paycheck I work in a service industry (pest control) that pays me a percentage of what my customers pay as an extra paycheck on top of my normal hourly rate paychecks. Ex: I go to a customer whose bill is $100, I get $20. If I’m out sick that day and a coworker goes, they get it instead. Each month the grand total is added up, a certain dollar value is removed for company baseline, and of what remains, I get 20%. (Its more complex than this but thats all thats needed for the story.)

Sometimes the boss’s friends get a discount, and that impacts OP’s paycheck.

My boss has a bad habit of giving discounts to friends of his, usually below the company minimums that have been set for me and my coworkers if we were to sell the work ourselves. The problem is that despite these people not being my friends, I still got assigned to do the work and now that customer has paid less, so I get paid less (ex: $80 bill now pays me $16). I have brought up to them multiple times over the years that if they want their friends to pay less, fine, but in the computer I should get my cut as if it was based on the full, current price that the market demands. Each time, my boss’s response has been to pull his phone out for his calculator and play off the $4 difference (or whatever it is, sometimes a lot more) as insubstantial in the grand scheme of my total paycheck.

Every dollar adds up.

They have so far proven incapable of understanding how disrespectful this is to me: if its such a meaningless and small amount, then why is it so hard to pay it to me, who actually did the labor? Nevermind that not only do these stack up against me, but we’re not a very financially successful company and cant afford the discounts. Its a matter of principle.

He is understandably frustrated about this.

Anyway, they are effectively pinching pennies out of my paycheck, and its all justified under the current system because long time customers also have similarly low prices, so it’s just supposed to be considered one of those. Nothing illegal is happening with my pay, strictly speaking, just an absence of respect and morals. This just happened again despite recent discussions and I am starting to snap.

Saving money on gasoline is a company priority.

The revenge: I fill up my work truck usually every 3 days, so combined with all the other employees, naturally the gasoline bill is a regular talking point about trying to keep low. I’ve always had a strong work ethic, and tried to do my part for efficiency even before the first time I heard the gas speech in a meeting. If I had personal errands (which we’re allowed to do, within reason) I would wait days or sometimes weeks until I was driving in that area.

He is getting revenge via inefficiency.

I was one of the first to go above and beyond and reorganize my route so that I was in one neighborhood per day, all to save gas. No longer. My work truck is gps tracked, and if they ever stop being lazy enough to start checking, they’re going to notice a sudden loss of efficiency. If they ask? Im going to pull out my calculator and suggest its a negligible difference they should just get over.

Sounds reasonable.

I’d also start doing all of my errands on company time.

Consider the gas money a way of making up for the money lost from discounts.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person has a different idea of how to get revenge.

Another person completely agrees.

This is probably true.

I wouldn’t recommend taking this advice.

This would be a creative way to get the money back.

The boss is being unfair.

It was definitely time to call him on it, one way or another.

