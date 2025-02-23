Plato’s Closet Shopper Was Confused With The Buying Practices At The Chain. – ‘I had a theory, and I tested it.’

Consistency is key in life, friends!

And it’s also key in business…

Which is why a TikTokker named Cassie was pretty annoyed at the business practices she had to deal with at a Plato’s Closet store.

Cassie told viewers, “I had a theory, and I tested it.”

She said she brought a big box on her first trip to Plato’s Closet and she was offered only $12 for seven items.

Cassie was surprised because she thought the worker would’ve accepted many more items from the box.

Cassie decided to conduct an experiment and she went back to the store with the same box.

This time, she was offered $37 for eight items.

She said, “The season didn’t change. The clothes didn’t change. But you know what changed? The workers.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker offered a tip.

And this person has been there…

That doesn’t sound consistent, now does it?

