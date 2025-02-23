February 23, 2025 at 2:50 pm

Plato’s Closet Shopper Was Confused With The Buying Practices At The Chain. – ‘I had a theory, and I tested it.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@noclasscasssss

Consistency is key in life, friends!

And it’s also key in business…

Which is why a TikTokker named Cassie was pretty annoyed at the business practices she had to deal with at a Plato’s Closet store.

Source: TikTok/@noclasscasssss

Cassie told viewers, “I had a theory, and I tested it.”

She said she brought a big box on her first trip to Plato’s Closet and she was offered only $12 for seven items.

Cassie was surprised because she thought the worker would’ve accepted many more items from the box.

Source: TikTok/@noclasscasssss

Cassie decided to conduct an experiment and she went back to the store with the same box.

This time, she was offered $37 for eight items.

She said, “The season didn’t change. The clothes didn’t change. But you know what changed? The workers.”

Source: TikTok/@noclasscasssss

Here’s the video.

@noclasscasssss

#platoscloset

♬ original sound – Cassie

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@noclasscasssss

Another TikTokker offered a tip.

Source: TikTok/@noclasscasssss

And this person has been there…

Source: TikTok/@noclasscasssss

That doesn’t sound consistent, now does it?

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter