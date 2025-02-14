Principal Sentences Students To Detention For A Ridiculous Reason, So The Students Stage A Protest That Annoys The Principal Even More

Good legends never die.

Read how one Redditor reminisces about a time the high school principal got mad at students who were just having some harmless hallway fun.

Even though the principal sentenced them to detention, they had the rest of the school on their side!

Read the story below to get the scoop.

The legend of Limbo Jimbo I’ve been out of high school for over a decade, and people still talk about the Legend of Limbo Jimbo, so I figured I’d share it where I know it’ll be appreciated. At the time of this story I (18 [at] the time) was a senior and my brother Jimbo (16 at the time) was a sophomore.

But Jimbo was unique. And he had the outfits to show it.

My brother has always had a unique sense of style and, to this day, consistently rocks a brand of sweatpants overalls called Swoveralls. Back in high school, his favorite look was to have one long sweatshirt string and one short one. Sometimes in the hallway, one of his friends would grab the long sweatshirt string and they would play limbo with people going to class.

The costume quirk was a hit with everyone — even the teachers!

Students and teachers loved it, and they still managed to get to class before the bell. One day, the principal (who was in her first year as principal and on a power trip), walked up to them and told them to go to her office. Once there, she told them they were in trouble for bullying, alleged they made two students cry, blocking the hallway, and otherwise being delinquent.

But the students had a response to all of this.

They explained that even teachers participated and if anyone asked them to move, they would have done so happily. She didn’t care and gave each of them a week of detention.

That’s when a plan came about…

Here comes the revenge. Someone made a group on Facebook: Free Limbo Jimbo! From the Facebook group, which garnered nearly 200 members in less than 12 hours, a plan emerged. The following morning everyone was to gather outside the school for one thing, the one thing that could bring us all together:

You’ll never guess what it could possibly be.

A limbo protest. We stood outside for all of homeroom and first period. Posters were decorated, shirts were made, students chanted “Free Limbo Jimbo! Free Limbo Jimbo!”

This gathering wasn’t small, by the way.

When the second period bell rang, we took to action. A large speaker played the limbo song as nearly 200 students limboed into our school one by one. Our principal was furious, she tried to take down names for detention but there were too many of us.

But there was one more surprise in store for Jimbo and co.

When the last bell rang that day, my brother, myself, and about 20 other students walked to the detention room to pay our debt to society. The detention supervisor took one look at all of us and said “I marked you as attended; if you run you might still catch the bus”

The memory lives on with a memento.

And there you have it. Today, I dug out my old limbo shirt and happily wore it to commemorate the greatest protest in all northwestern NJ regional high school history. Fin.

Does Reddit think this protest was appropriate? Let’s read the comments below to find out.

Readers thought this taught the students a valuable lesson about society.

Others hoped the “legend” was honored properly.

And finally, one Redditor was hung up on learning about Swoveralls.

May the memory of Limbo Jimbo live on!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.