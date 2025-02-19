Remote Worker Takes Care Of Most Of The Household Chores, But One Day He Asks His Girlfriend To Help Out And Is Stunned By Her Response

Whether your relationship is new or decades-long, chores can be one of the most contentious areas.

That’s because we’ve all been raised differently, and we all have different standards.

What one person thinks is a priority, another may find insignificant – and with the pressures of working life, this can cause tension in even the strongest relationships.

Which is why the man in this story became frustrated when his girlfriend was expecting him to do all the chores.

Even though he already was.

Read on to find out how she spoke to him and – worse – how she tried to justify it.

AITA for not doing all of the chores while working remotely My girlfriend (21) and I (23) live together and lately I’ve been getting a little frustrated with how we handle household chores. I do pretty much everything, all the time. I cook, clean, do dishes, get groceries, you name it. I don’t mind doing more, because I genuinely enjoy doing something nice for my partner, but it hurts me that she doesn’t reciprocate. I could make dinner seven nights in a row, and she’ll say no if I ask her to cook us some pasta the next night.

Uh-oh. This relationship struggle is just beginning.

We had a discussion recently regarding chores and I expressed my issues. I said I don’t mind doing more, but I need something from her too. We decided that she would handle sweeping and cleaning the litter boxes. Seems simple enough, but two weeks go by and she doesn’t do either, ever. This upset me, so one night when I was heading out and she was staying home, I asked her if she could clean the house. I had a lot going on that day, and didn’t get to the chores I normally would.

Let’s see how she responded to his request.

She hesitantly said yes, and did the chores. But the next day she expressed how she didn’t feel it was right for me to put it all on her. She says that since I work remotely, I have more time to do chores, therefore it should be my responsibility. I was speechless. I normally do nearly everything, every single day.

Yikes! Read on to find out how he felt about that!

Her commute is about 15 minutes, and she works on computers all day, just like me. I get it, I have the privilege of being able to wash some dishes in between work activities, which is why I don’t mind doing more, I don’t want to always have to do everything? It’s not like I have ample time before she gets home, many nights I’m still doing chores while she comes home and smokes weed. She even got mad because while I was doing the dishes to cook us dinner, I asked her to get the sponges from her car once she walked in from work. She said I could have texted before she walked in. Sure, but like, I’m about to spend nearly an hour doing stuff for us, and you can’t take one minute to get a sponge? AITA?

This girl doesn’t know just how good she has it.

She has a boyfriend who is more than content to do almost all the chores, and is just asking for a little help with one or two things.

Let’s see what Reddit thought about this.

This person agreed that the way she was treating him was completely unfair.

And others encouraged him to put his foot down.

While this Redditor stood up for his boundaries as a remote worker.

Sure he can do a little more while he’s working, but that’s very different to being expected to do everything.

She is lazy and inconsiderate, and he deserves better.

He is being completely disrespected.

