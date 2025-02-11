Rowdy Renters Ignored Constant Complaints About Their Loud Music, So One Neighbor Fought Their Noise With Even More Noise And Won

Apartment living comes with its fair share of disturbances, but sometimes, the best way to be heard is to make some noise of your own.

When a sleep-deprived tenant found diplomacy useless, they cranked up the volume on a lesson in mutual respect.

Read on for the full story!

Had enough of noisy neighbors took it into my own hands So, I moved into my block of flats about three months ago. There’s a group of young adults that are constantly sitting on the stairwell behind my bedroom, smoking, laughing loudly, and running about. One of them lives above me and plays loud music that they rap along to past hours constantly.

This renter is fed up and they try multiple ways to get the noise to stop.

I’ve tried reasoning with them and explaining that I have a two-year-old and I am disabled — we deserve peace — to no avail. I’ve called noise patrol, but they just argue with them and continue once they leave. Well, tonight, I had enough. Tonight, I’m home alone with my two-year-old, and I’ve already spoken to them once.

This time, they’re going to take a more petty approach.

So, I chose “Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses, the most rock song I could think of — one that my son is familiar with. Then, I turned my TV up to 100. I’ve never done that before; it’s pretty loud on 20 and has good bass for a lower-end Samsung model. I have misophonia, but I was so angry it didn’t affect me.

They decide just the music wasn’t enough, though.

Then, just to add insult to injury, I started screaming the lyrics. I can’t sing for love nor money. Once the song ended, I turned my TV off.

It was clear they caught their neighbor’s attention.

One guy said, “What the heck?” and they turned their music off. They’ve been silent since.

If the noise continues, they’re prepared to go even more lethal.

I told my husband that if this continues, I will turn my sound system on and play “Baby Shark” on a loop. I’m not playing games anymore. Best part is, the two-year-old is still fast asleep.

Oh the sweet sound of revenge!

What did Reddit think?

It’s clear the neighbors needed to learn this important lesson one way or the other.

Loud music begets more loud music!

When it comes to revenge, timing is everything.

The key is to find the most annoying genre of music.

At the end of the day, one song was all it took to cut the noise — at least for now.

And if they start up again, there’s a whole playlist of payback waiting.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.