The Apartment Veto: Why This College Student Said “No” to His Dad’s Visit

Sometimes in life, you just gotta say no…even if it’s to your own dad!

The guy who wrote this story explained why he had to shut down his father’s request about staying at his apartment.

Let’s take a look at what happened.

AITA for not letting my father into my room? “I (21m) live in an apartment with three other students. My dad drove up to visit me, and had told me that he would spend the morning and early afternoon resting in his hotel and would see me in the evening for dinner. Unfortunately he’d arrived way earlier than he thought he would and couldn’t check into his hotel, so he took a taxi straight to my apartment and repeatedly called me, waking me up. This was just before noon. I came out to meet him, not expecting him to be there, and he asked me if he could spend the next couple hours in my room, as he said his hotel would be able to get him checked in early.

Nope!

I flatly told him no, which we got into a huge argument about. I eventually relented when he raised his voice in the hallway and let him wait in the living room, but not in my room, since I needed to get dressed for the day. I told him I had plans later that day, so he asked if he could just rest and maybe nap in my room until he could check into his hotel.

He wasn’t having it.

I said no (I didn’t feel comfortable with him being in my room while I was gone), and told him that I wouldn’t even let him stay in the living room while he was gone, as all of my other roommates are women who have explicitly expressed discomfort after a similar experience with a roommate’s father hanging out in the living room alone for an extended period of time. I wound up leaving and taking him out with me as he grumbled, and he wound up hanging out in the hotel lobby until he was able to check in early. He still won’t let me hear the end of it, and said that I was being weird and ungrateful. AITA?”

Take a look at what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another Reddit user had a different opinion.

This individual spoke up.

This Reddit user weighed in.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

This father and son seem to have a strange relationship…

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teen who is thinking of cutting ties with his privileged parents.