Rude Driver Was Harassing Her Sister On The Road, So Their Cousins, Who Were Driving Their Own Cars, Worked Together To Annoy The Rude Driver And Teach Him A Lesson

Some drivers are unforgiving to new drivers.

This woman narrates how she went on a road trip to the beach with some friends and family to celebrate her sister getting her driver’s license.

On the road, there was a rude driver harassing and tailgating her sister, so their cousins, worked together to teach the rude driver a lesson.

Read the story below for all the details.

Road rager decided to harass my sister This happened eons ago. My sister just got her driver’s license. To celebrate, we, together with some friends and family, decided to take a day trip to the beach. There were a bunch of us, like 4 car load full of people.

They all drove according to the speed limit, ensuring that this woman’s sister could keep up.

On the way there, all drivers were aware that my sister was a new driver, so everyone drove in accordance to the highway’s speed limit. My sister was at the back of the convoy. Every so often, someone would check on my sister to make sure she didn’t get lost or fell too far behind. Being a new driver, she drove on the right most side of the highway as a courtesy to people who are way faster than her.

The road was busy, and there were lots of cars.

It was quite busy, and it was a two-lane highway. There were lots of cars on the road, and everyone wanted to drive on the passing lane. She drove the speed limit. There’s this huge gap between her and the next car in front.

Meet this jerk driver who was harassing her sister.

Now, there was this jerk driver (let’s call him Richard) who decided to harass my sister by tailgating her. Eventually overtaking, cutting her off, and then brake checking her. After a while, Richard had enough of making my sister’s life miserable, so he decided to go on his merry way.

Their cousins decided to box Richard in.

Queue our cousins. Car 1 was directly in front of Richard. Car 2 matched Richard’s speed beside him. My sister slowed down, enough to let car 3 get behind Richard, eventually boxing Richard in.

They then all drove slightly slower than the speed limit.

They then proceeded to drive at a speed slightly slower than the speed limit. This drove Richard into a fit of apoplexy. We did this for a full 1 or 2 minutes, driving Richard up the wall, full on driving while honking his horn while everyone laughed like crazy.

Richard eventually gave up.

He eventually merged into the shoulder and proceeded to stop. We, on the other hand, decided it wasn’t worth our time to pursue. Ah, good times.

Hahaha! That was hilarious. Let’s read the comments of other people on Reddit.

This user shares a similar story.

Well done, says this person.

Here’s a valid point from this user.

This person approves the petty revenge.

Exactly! Short and straightforward remark.

Mess with one, mess with all!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.