Rude Upstairs Neighbors Picked A Fight Over Imaginary Stomping, So They Were Met With A Real-Life Battle Of Relentless Politeness

Living in an apartment building means learning to coexist with all kinds of people, some more unpleasant than others.

A miserable older couple downstairs seemed to enjoy directing endless complaints toward a family who was just trying to live their lives.

Unfortunately, the couple’s hostility only fueled an unexpectedly cheery response that ended up driving them mad.

Read on for the full story!

How to drive someone insane by just saying “Good morning.” I used to live with my family on the fourth floor of a building. In my country, there’s a rule that any building with more than four floors must have an elevator. Unfortunately, our building just barely missed the mark. So, we had to climb all those stairs every single day.

The stairs weren’t the only annoying part of living there.

Below us lived an elderly couple who were… let’s just say, not the friendliest. Everything annoyed them. But these two? They took it to a whole new level. They complained about everything and everyone.

There was nothing these neighbors couldn’t find fault with.

They hated the neighbors across the hall because of the cooking smells. They hated the ones below them for playing music. But us? Oh, their complaints about us were so ridiculous they were almost funny. Apparently, we were the loudest stompers they’d ever encountered.

But it turns out the “stomping” in question came from an unexpected source.

“You bang on the floor so hard we fall out of bed!” they’d yell. And yes, that’s an actual quote. But the real kicker? The noise they were furious about wasn’t coming from me — a teenager at the time, tiptoeing around quietly — or my mom, who was barely ever home. It was our cat. Yes, the problem was my young, featherweight cat. She’d zoom around the apartment like a little rocket.

But there was no way she could make the noise the neighbors were describing.

Sure, she was lively, but she mostly ran around during the day. At night, she’d cuddle up with me under the blanket and sleep peacefully. There’s no way she was making “earth-shaking” noise. But the downstairs neighbors wouldn’t let it go.

They only ramped up their aggressiveness to the family.

They started calling the police. Obviously, nothing came of it because, well, there was no actual noise. Then they started yelling at us whenever we crossed paths in the stairwell. It got so bad that I started dreading going home.

So finally, the teen figured out how to start fighting back.

And then one day, I had an idea. A simple, brilliant idea. Whenever I saw them and they started screaming at me or making threats, I’d just stand there for a moment, listening. Quietly. And then, with the most polite, cheerful smile I could muster, I’d say, “Good morning!”

It was clear immediately this was the perfect strategy to irk their grumpy neighbors.

It threw them off every single time. Then I’d just keep walking. If they kept yelling, I’d turn back, smile even bigger, and say, “Have a great day!” And this became a routine. The next day and a few days later, when we’d cross paths again, I’d see them bracing themselves, glaring at me.

But the teen was dedicated to keeping this up.

And I’d still go with: “Good moooorning!!!” It drove them absolutely insane.

Luckily, each time the teen had a captive audience for their relentless “good mornings”.

Now, in a building without an elevator, if we met at the bottom of the stairs, we’d end up climbing the whole way together. And me? Oh, I’d make the most of it. Every few steps, I’d turn back, flash them another sunny smile, and say, “Good morning!” — waiting for an answer.

They did answer, but rudely still.

They, of course, would hurl insults and profanities at me the whole time. But they had no choice — they had to keep climbing with me. And let me tell you, I was having the time of my life. This went on for years! Three or four years, to be exact. Until, well… they passed away. And no, I don’t feel guilty.

The teen doesn’t have a single qualm about their actions.

I never said a single mean word to them. All I ever said was “Good morning” and “Have a nice day.” If they’d ever responded with anything even remotely civil — if they’d said one “Good morning” back — I would’ve stopped. But they didn’t. So, I kept going. Honestly, it amuses me to no end that you can literally kill someone with kindness.

It turns out cheerfulness was even more unbearable for the couple than the “stomping”.

Reddit is sure to get a kick out of this.

It’s hard to report someone for being cheerful.

Maybe some unwanted noise is just part of the deal when you live in an apartment.

Sometimes it’s fun to mess with people who think they’re too good for you.

Turns out, kindness can be a weapon!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.