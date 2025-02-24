Sam’s Club Shopper Was Deeply Disappointed When She Saw What The Steaks She Bought Really Looked Like

It’s always a bummer when you buy some food you can’t wait to dig into and when you unpackage it, you feel ripped off.

That’s what happened to a woman named Roxii and she took to TikTok to share her displeasure with viewers.

Roxii bought a three-pack of steaks from Sam’s Club.

She lifted the large steak on top and said, “They’re all supposed to come like this.”

But the other two steaks in the package were smaller than the first one.

Roxii clearly wasn’t happy and she wrote in the video’s caption, “Sam’s Club, disappointed in you.”

Check out the video.

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer asked a question.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this person has been there.

She thought it was false advertising!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.